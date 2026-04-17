Dan Farah has claimed that US military and intelligence chiefs have concealed evidence of non-human intelligent life for 80 years. The director and producer of The Age of Disclosure made the assertion during an interview on Fox News, where he pointed to testimony gathered from 34 high-level officials drawn from government, military and intelligence ranks.

The claims centre on recovered non-human craft and a clandestine international effort to reverse-engineer their technology, bringing renewed attention to the subject of unidentified aerial phenomena.

The Age of Disclosure

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The film, which had its world premiere at the South by Southwest festival in March 2025 before securing a wider release on streaming platforms including Amazon Prime, compiles extensive interviews with 34 senior figures. These insiders allege a systematic 80-year cover-up that began in the 1940s.

Narrated by Luis Elizondo, who previously oversaw the Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Programme, the documentary delves into what it terms a 'legacy program' responsible for investigating and concealing non-human craft and associated biological material. Participants describe operations so compartmentalised that even high-ranking officials, including some presidents, were kept in the dark about their full scope.

The production further outlines a competitive global dynamic, framing it as a secret technological race involving the United States and adversarial powers such as China and Russia to harness non-human technology.

Officials Break Their Silence

Farah told Fox News presenter Bret Baier: 'There has been an 80 year cover-up of the existence of non human intelligent life.' He added: 'Too many extremely senior members of the military, intelligence community and government have all been extremely definitive that the evidence exists.'

Among those featured is Jay Stratton, the former director of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office's UAP task force, who has drawn parallels between the reverse-engineering work and the Manhattan Project of the Second World War.

🚨 NEW: “There has been an 80 year cover-up of the existence of non human intelligent life” reveals @Dan_Farah on his film The Age of Disclosure on Fox News.



@BretBaier: “There’s no doubt in your mind?”



Farah: “Too many extremely senior members of the military, intelligence… pic.twitter.com/IT9ojYN4tu — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) April 15, 2026

Other accounts include claims of crashed craft recoveries and sightings of non-human bodies by credible witnesses within the programme. The documentary was screened for a bipartisan selection of House members and staff in Washington, an event that underscored the growing willingness of lawmakers to engage with the topic.

Disclosure advocates maintain that the calibre of the sources makes the allegations worthy of formal investigation and greater public disclosure. The claims have been amplified on X by Fox News' verified Special Report account.

Scepticism and the Path Ahead

Sceptics, including several film reviewers, have observed that despite the weight of the testimonies, the documentary does not present tangible evidence that could be independently analysed or verified. Successive US government statements have confirmed the study of UAPs through official task forces but have stopped short of endorsing any notion of non-human intelligence or long-term concealment.

Certain analyses have characterised the film as more testimonial than evidentiary in its approach. Even so, the project has helped normalise discussion of these once-fringe ideas within serious political and media forums. A Capitol Hill screening drew bipartisan interest, as reported by the New York Times.

As of April 2026, the documentary's availability on major platforms has sustained momentum behind calls for the declassification of related intelligence files. While official confirmation of non-human intelligence has yet to materialise, Farah's work has ensured the debate over potential cover-ups remains firmly on the agenda.