The search for Nancy Guthrie has taken a contentious turn as questions mount over the technical handling of vital forensic evidence. While investigators initially argued for the need for private facilities, new revelations about the capabilities of federal laboratories have sparked significant backlash.

A prominent former investigator is now sounding the alarm, suggesting that the procedural choices made by local authorities may have unnecessarily delayed justice for the Guthrie family. According to former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer, Nancy's family and those who care about the investigation should be 'upset' that the agency did not use the 'advanced technology' to handle the DNA evidence gathered early on in the investigation.

Forensic Expert Questions Delay In FBI DNA Analysis

Read more Missing Nancy Guthrie: Former FBI Agent Slams Sheriff's 'Devastating' Errors in Kidnap Case Missing Nancy Guthrie: Former FBI Agent Slams Sheriff's 'Devastating' Errors in Kidnap Case

Coffindaffer, who has monitored the Guthrie disappearance since its inception, has sharply criticised the decision to bypass federal labs. She challenged the recent suggestion that the FBI only recently acquired the 'advanced technology' required for the case, arguing that the Bureau has maintained superior forensic capabilities throughout the investigation, making the initial diversion of evidence difficult to justify.

'The fact that they're saying the FBI has this advanced technology, they would've always had it,' Coffindaffer said. 'So that should really irk everyone that the sample didn't go there because they would have always had the advanced technology and expertise.'

She noted that while the initial excuse for using a Florida lab focused on established profiles and the 'urgency' of the timeline, the new narrative regarding technology is inconsistent.

'But knowing that they had that technology, that should really have the Guthrie family and anybody who cares about justice for Nancy Guthrie upset, because that is not tracking at all,' she said.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) defended its protocols, noting that it has collaborated with federal partners from the start. They maintained that the private lab in Florida continues to share information with the FBI and other national facilities. Despite this, Coffindaffer warned that the current DNA analysis remains a slow process that could take several months to yield definitive results.

Nancy Guthrie-Some important new developments need explained. https://t.co/gavqGD9R98 — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) April 18, 2026

Sheriff Nanos and Pima County Backlash

Sheriff Chris Nanos has come under intense scrutiny after denying claims that a new person of interest in Nancy Guthrie's case had been detained. When asked about the matter, he simply said 'Nope.'

However, his one-word response did not sit well with social media users. Many expressed distrust of Nanos' ability to handle the case, with one user writing, 'Nanos often goes opposite of the truth in an obvious sort of way.'

Additionally, Pima County faced backlash after a post on its official X account. The department shared a brief post that read, 'Update: Nancy has been located.' Since Nancy Guthrie's high-profile case has been followed by many, users thought the post was about her, but it referred to 82-year-old Nancy Radakovich, who had been reported missing on 16 April. Many users called for accountability over the confusion the post caused.

Second Ransom Note Points To Tragic Outcome

The optimism surrounding the search for Nancy Guthrie has dimmed following reports of a second ransom note that allegedly functions as an apology letter to the Guthrie family. Unlike the initial demand for money, this subsequent communication suggests a tragic outcome for the missing woman.

According to unverified reports, the message claimed that Nancy had 'gone to be with God.' The kidnappers allegedly admitted they were not aware her heart condition was serious and expressed regret for the turn of events.

The FBI has not publicly confirmed the status of its DNA analysis in the Nancy Guthrie case. Guthrie has been missing for nearly 80 days. The Pima County Sheriff's Department has not responded publicly to Coffindaffer's criticism of the evidence handling.