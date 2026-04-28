The 27 April congressional deadline for four US federal agencies to brief lawmakers on a string of dead and missing scientists has passed, leaving 13 families with no formal answers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Department of Energy, or the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Only the renamed Department of War (DoW), formerly the Department of Defense, has substantively replied. Its position is that 'there are no active national security investigations of any reported missing person who was a current or former clearance holder involved in special access programs.'

That single sentence has sharpened, rather than settled, the argument now playing out on Capitol Hill.

Pentagon Reply Falls Short of Lawmakers' Demands

House Oversight Chairman James Comer of Kentucky and Subcommittee Chairman Eric Burlison of Missouri wrote on 20 April to FBI Director Kash Patel, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, asking for briefings on at least 11 nuclear, rocket, and aerospace personnel who have died or vanished since 2023.

Comer and Burlison told the Pentagon its early answer 'leaves the Committee with many unanswered questions.' Their letter signalled that subpoenas remain possible if the other agencies fail to engage.

The FBI says publicly it is 'spearheading the effort to look for connections,' and Patel told Fox News the bureau would make arrests if any 'nefarious conduct or conspiracy' is found. Yet no on-the-record account of what the bureau told Congress has surfaced.

NASA spokesperson Bethany Stevens said on X that 'nothing related to NASA indicates a national security threat,' and the agency is cooperating with relevant investigators.

NASA is coordinating and cooperating with the relevant agencies in relation to the missing scientists. At this time, nothing related to NASA indicates a national security threat. The agency is committed to transparency and will provide more information as able. https://t.co/92dTXGAxQn — Bethany Stevens (@NASASpox) April 20, 2026

Thirteen Names, Two Geographic Clusters

The list watched by the committee now stands at 13, clustered in two regions. New Mexico hosts Los Alamos National Laboratory, Sandia, and Kirtland Air Force Base. California hosts NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and Caltech.

Three former JPL researchers, Michael David Hicks, Frank Maiwald, and Monica Reza, are among the dead or missing. Caltech astrophysicist Carl Grillmair was shot dead on his porch in February. Nuclear-fusion physicist Nuno Loureiro was killed at his Massachusetts home last December.

The list grew from 10 names in the committee's original 20 April letter to 13. Burlison later added former Air Force intelligence officer Matthew James Sullivan and antigravity physicist Ning Li, while the FBI is separately reviewing the 2022 death of antigravity researcher Amy Eskridge. Other names already in the original 10 include Los Alamos workers Anthony Chavez and Melissa Casias, Albuquerque contractor Steven Garcia, and Novartis chemist Jason Thomas, whose body was pulled from a Massachusetts lake last month.

Read more Full List of 10 US Nuclear Scientists Who Have Mysteriously Vanished or Died Since 2023 as White House Launches Probe Full List of 10 US Nuclear Scientists Who Have Mysteriously Vanished or Died Since 2023 as White House Launches Probe

The case driving the inquiry is that of retired Air Force Major General William Neil McCasland, the seventh commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory. He walked out of his Albuquerque home on 27 February with a .38-calibre revolver, leaving behind his phone, glasses, and wearable devices.

The Family in the Crosshairs of Speculation

McCasland's wife, Susan McCasland Wilkerson, has used Facebook to push back on theories tying her husband to UFO secrets. She acknowledged a 'brief association' with To The Stars Inc., but said he retired 13 years ago and has held only 'commonly held clearances' since.

Her posts capture the bind families face. They want their loved ones found. They also watch them become characters in conspiracy threads that relatives, colleagues, and outlets such as CBS News do not consider connected.

What This Means for Ordinary Workers in Sensitive Roles

President Donald Trump called the cluster 'pretty serious stuff' on 16 April and said the country would 'know in the next week and a half' if the cases were random.

BREAKING: President Trump vows to look into the 10 scientists who have gone missing or turned up dead:



"I hope it's random, but we're going to know in the next week and a half."



"I just left a meeting on that subject."



"Pretty serious stuff... Some of them were very important… pic.twitter.com/VMgeZyayXl — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 16, 2026

That window has passed with agencies still mostly silent. Democratic Representative James Walkinshaw of the Oversight Committee told CNN he doubts a coordinated motive, citing thousands of US nuclear specialists.

For the millions of Americans holding security clearances or working in sensitive research, the optics are stark. If 13 top-cleared experts can vanish or die without a clear federal account, ordinary lab staff have reason to ask what protections actually exist.