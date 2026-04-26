President Donald Trump has abruptly dismissed all scientists serving on the National Science Board. The sudden termination removes the independent oversight body responsible for guiding the National Science Foundation and its substantial federal budget.

Members received unexpected notifications from the Presidential Personnel Office on 24 April. Politicians and researchers quickly pushed back against the sudden change, leaving many worried about what this means for the future of federal science funding.

Sweeping Terminations Across National Science Foundation

The National Science Foundation manages a nearly £6.7 billion ($9 billion) budget to support fundamental scientific research across the United States. Its funding has historically supported the development of essential technologies, including mobile phones, magnetic resonance imaging machines, and LASIK eye surgery.

Sacked board members received a brief digital message thanking them for their service before announcing their immediate removal. Screenshots of the communication read: 'On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I'm writing to inform you that your position as a member of the National Science Board is terminated, effective immediately.'

Keivan Stassun, an astronomer and physicist at Vanderbilt University who joined the board in 2022, confirmed that at least a third of his colleagues had received identical boilerplate emails at the time he spoke to reporters; multiple sources subsequently confirmed all 24 members had been dismissed. Stassun noted the messages offered no justification for the sudden dismissals.

Six-Year Terms Designed to Survive Political Transitions

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Established in 1950, the National Science Board consists of up to 25 scientists and engineers appointed by the president to serve staggered six-year terms. This structure was designed to provide continuity across changing administrations.

Marvi Matos Rodriguez, a senior vice president in the fusion energy sector, was among those terminated. She explained the importance of the board's structure: 'The idea of having six-year terms is you get to do something significant, impactful and go beyond administrations, political administrations.'

Matos Rodriguez highlighted the extensive dedication required, stating she frequently reviewed lengthy reports. 'I serve the board at nights and on weekends,' she said, emphasising the demanding nature of the advisory role.

Looming Budget Cuts Prompt Outrage from Democrats

The board plays a critical part in approving significant expenditures, such as the construction of an Antarctic research vessel, and holding the foundation to rigorous intellectual standards. Following a proposed 55 per cent budget cut last year that Congress rejected, the president proposed deep reductions for fiscal year 2027.

Stassun questioned whether the mass dismissals correlate with the board's ongoing efforts to advise Congress about the necessity of maintaining robust scientific investments. Representative Zoe Lofgren of California sharply criticised the decision.

'This is the latest stupid move made by a president who continues to harm science and American innovation,' Lofgren stated.

'The NSB is apolitical. It advises the president on the future of NSF. It unfortunately is no surprise a president who has attacked NSF from day one would seek to destroy the board that helps guide the foundation.'

U.S. President Donald Trump has fired all 24 members of the National Science Board, the body that oversees the National Science Foundation. Many science advocates see it as the latest step by his administration to erode—some would say destroy—the independence of the 76-year-old… — News from Science (@NewsfromScience) April 25, 2026

Federal Health and Science Agencies Face Continuous Shake-Ups

The foundation has faced considerable operational turbulence, including the cancellation of more than 1,000 active research grants last year. The agency has operated without a permanent director since Sethuraman Panchanathan resigned in April 2025.

In March 2026, Trump nominated Jim O'Neill to lead the foundation, though he has not yet faced a congressional hearing. Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr recently dismissed 17 members of a federal vaccine advisory committee, which a federal judge later deemed improper.

During similar administrative purges last April, 38 experts were removed from National Institutes of Health oversight boards. The majority of those dismissed were Black or Hispanic professionals, prompting concern from researchers and lawmakers over the impact on diverse scientific panels.