Kelly Brook's departure from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! was far from routine. After landing in the bottom two with Lisa Riley and being evicted on Tuesday's night live show, the 46-year-old model used her final walkout of camp to drop a revelation that stunned her fellow contestants.

Just as Ant and Dec escorted her away for the traditional treehouse debrief, she announced that she, Aitch and Angry Ginge had secretly eaten half the milk bottle sweets from a challenge days earlier. Her parting call, signalling the real number of sweets, instantly triggered confusion, disbelief and a chain reaction of finger-pointing among the remaining campers.

How Aitch, Ginge and Kelly Ended Up in Hot Water

The scandal stemmed from a challenge in which the trio won 20 milk bottles for the group, and Kelly revealed that instead of taking all the sweets back to the others, they chose to eat half of them in secret.

Only 10 returned to camp, leaving each remaining contestant with just one. The group later lied about the total count, a cover story that placed the leftover 'extra' sweet on Kelly.

What had been a quiet trio pact became a public spectacle the moment Kelly revealed the truth. Jack Osbourne was the first to piece together the implications, while Shona McGarty was visibly furious, recalling how she had been criticised earlier in the series for eating contraband butter alone.

Within minutes, Aitch and Angry Ginge attempted to reframe the story, insisting the extra sweets were minimal and shifting blame back onto Kelly.

Speaking afterwards, Kelly described the decision as a 'joint idea' and justified the sweet-stealing as payback for earlier moments when others had failed to share. She said the uneven split and past hoarding made it 'every man for himself,' particularly when the trio faced a pile of milk bottles that was tricky to divide fairly.

Kelly's Confession Sparks Camp Fallout

The moment Kelly left camp, the atmosphere shifted. Campmates exchanged accusations, some questioning how much they had been misled. The tension only sharpened when producers played the footage to other contestants during their exit interviews.

Vogue Williams reacted with open shock, calling the behaviour desperate and saying she would never have taken sweets in secret.

Shona revisited her own earlier reprimand, criticising the hypocrisy she felt in the group's shifting standards. Meanwhile, Jack relayed the full incident to those still in camp, further fuelling the debate over who had misled whom and why.

Kelly later explained that she intentionally dropped the revelation on her way out to 'put the cat amongst the pigeons,' suggesting that a little chaos would keep things interesting for the remaining days. She believed the camp had been open about many issues, but still missed some gameplay happening behind the scenes.

Fans Divided: Was Kelly 'Snakey' or Honest?

Online reactions to Kelly's reveal were intense and polarised. Many viewers condemned her final-moment confession, arguing it unfairly left Aitch and Ginge to deal with the fallout. 'Not okay with Kelly snitching... leaving Ginge & Aitch to take the blame,' a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Others found the chaos entertaining, insisting the trio should not have stolen the sweets in the first place.

Critical posts labelled Kelly a 'sore loser' and described her behaviour as unnecessary. At the same time, some supportive comments countered that she merely exposed the truth, and it was only a humorous moment. 'People need to lighten up... it's funny it's not that deep.'