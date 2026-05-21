Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng has lost access to her Instagram and Facebook accounts after her viral question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a joint briefing in Oslo triggered a wave of online backlash.

The event took place on 19 May 2026, marking Modi's first visit to Norway in 43 years and highlighting both diplomatic ties and tensions over media access.

The Viral Question at the Oslo Briefing

During the joint media appearance with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, no question and answer session was planned. As the leaders were leaving the room, Lyng shouted her query, asking why the Indian prime minister would not take questions from the freest press in the world. The remark referenced global press freedom rankings, with Norway at the top and India at 157th. The Indian side responded by defending its democratic credentials and offering Lyng a separate briefing to address her concerns.

Read more Who Is The Bold Norwegian Reporter That Challenged India's Credibility In Oslo Press Conference? Who Is The Bold Norwegian Reporter That Challenged India's Credibility In Oslo Press Conference?

The moment was captured in a verified TikTok video that broke down how the Norwegian journalist challenged Modi for not taking media questions.

The clip spread quickly, becoming a focal point for debate on diplomatic protocol and journalistic persistence. The exchange not only drew immediate attention but also set the stage for the subsequent fallout on social media platforms. The visit also included Modi receiving Norway's highest civilian honour from King Harald V and participating in the India-Nordic Summit with leaders from several countries.

Backlash Intensifies With Accusations of Interference

The video's virality led to a polarised online response, with many Indian users criticising Lyng and some accusing her of being a foreign plant or spy, references tied to her prior reporting. The level of engagement was high, resulting in significant trolling that appears to have contributed to the suspension of her Meta accounts.

Would someone explain to how I got suspended of Instagram and Facebook? I am trying to understand if It was because of the two-step verification being misused by others than me or if there was something else.



Also does anyone have advice on how I can secure my accounts if I get… — Helle Lyng (@HelleLyngSvends) May 20, 2026

On the following day, Lyng took to X to announce that she could no longer access Instagram or Facebook. She shared screenshots of the suspension notices from Meta, which provide a 180-day window to appeal. In her post, she called the experience a small price to pay for press freedom and hoped to regain access soon to respond to Indian users who had reached out. A verified Instagram post from a CNN news account reported that the Norwegian journalist's accounts were suspended amid the massive online backlash following her interaction with Modi.

The personal and professional impact on Lyng has been notable, with her X following surging as a result of the controversy.

Meta Suspension Sparks Debate Over Platform Moderation

The suspension has sparked wider discussion about the role of social media platforms in moderating content during politically sensitive events. Questions have arisen about whether such actions represent protection against harassment or a form of de facto censorship when complaints are coordinated.

The incident occurs amid deepening economic links between India and the Nordic region. Combined India-Nordic trade stands at £14.2 billion ($19 billion), with investments from the Nordic countries in India having risen by around 200 per cent over the past decade as leaders emphasised green strategic partnership during the summit.

Lyng's experience has been viewed by some as a test case for how journalists navigate global scrutiny in the digital era. As of 21 May 2026, the journalist's Instagram and Facebook accounts remain suspended. The case continues to generate comment, underscoring the challenges of balancing free speech with platform policies in an interconnected world.