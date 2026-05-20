A Norwegian journalist has emerged as the centre of a diplomatic row after challenging India's credibility during a press conference in Oslo. Helle Lyng Svendsen, a reporter for the newspaper Dagsavisen, directly questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and MEA officials on 19 May 2026.

The exchange occurred during Modi's two-day visit to Norway, the first by an Indian prime minister in 43 years, and has drawn attention to differing norms around media access and the expectations of journalists in European capitals.

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The Oslo Press Conference Clash

Tensions rose after the joint statement with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre concluded without a question-and-answer session. Lyng Svendsen called out to Modi as he departed the podium, asking why he would not take questions from what she described as the freest press in the world.

At a subsequent MEA briefing, she pushed further on trust, human rights and press freedom. Secretary (West) Sibi George, who also serves as India's ambassador to Norway, pushed back sharply. He told the journalist not to interrupt, reminding her that it was his press conference, and proceeded to deliver a lengthy defence of India's record. The response lasted nearly 17 minutes and covered the country's constitution, judiciary and elections.

Who Is The Bold Norwegian Reporter Helle Lyng Svendsen

Helle Lyng Svendsen is an Oslo-based journalist and commentator known for her work at Dagsavisen. Her bold intervention aligns with Norwegian journalistic practices, where leaders are expected to engage openly with the media.

The moment was captured on video and shared widely across platforms, sparking debate in both countries. One viral Tiktok post from CNN featured the clip and provided context on global press freedom indices, where Norway ranks first and India 157th.

@cnn Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was challenged by Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng Svendsen for not taking media questions. The moment went quickly viral. CNN’s Rhea Mogul breaks down the status of India’s press freedom in recent years. ♬ original sound - CNN - CNN

India's Detailed Rebuttal To The Questions Raised

In his rebuttal, George emphasised that India, as the world's largest democracy with a population exceeding 1.4 billion, has a robust system allowing citizens to change governments through free and fair elections. He argued that many misunderstandings arise from reports by what he called ignorant NGOs that lack understanding of the country's scale.

The diplomat stressed India's commitment to the rule of law and pluralism. The briefing took place amid broader successes of the visit, including the upgrade to a Green Strategic Partnership. This includes commitments under the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement for investments of £74.6 billion ($100 billion) over 15 years, with potential to generate one million jobs in India.

Lyng Svendsen later reflected on the event in her own posts, noting her role in holding powers to account. As the visit concluded, Indian officials invited journalists, including Lyng Svendsen, to further briefings. The episode, while tense, has not overshadowed the strengthening of ties in areas like clean energy and the blue economy.

With the current date marking just one day after the events on 19 May 2026, discussions continue on the balance between diplomatic courtesy and journalistic inquiry. The Norwegian reporter's actions have underscored ongoing conversations about India's global image. Officials from both sides have stressed the positive diplomatic outcomes. The event as reported by The Times of India has also drawn reactions from Indian opposition leaders who shared the clip online.