Meghan Markle's absence from Instagram on US Mother's Day on Sunday in California has left some fans puzzled, after the Duchess of Sussex, usually keen to acknowledge milestones online, failed to share a single photograph or message to mark the occasion.

Meghan has quietly cultivated a pattern of posting family moments on her private Instagram account, which is not publicly searchable but is widely reported on by royal watchers. This time last year, she chose to celebrate US Mother's Day with a warm, carefully staged photograph taken at the family's Montecito home, showing her carrying both Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, accompanied by a lengthy message about motherhood. The contrast between last year's visible celebration and this year's silence has been enough to spark a fresh round of speculation about what, if anything, has changed.

Last year's post, shared from the couple's sprawling estate in Santa Barbara County, showed Meghan in relaxed surroundings with her children, and leaned heavily into the language of gratitude. In it, she wrote: 'Happy Mother's Day! Cheers to juggling it all with joy! And to these two gems - who still attempt to climb "mama mountain," smother me with kisses, and make every day the most memorable adventure....being your mom is the greatest privilege of my life.'

She finished with a sentimental line about loving them 'more than all the stars in all the sky, all the raindrops, and all the salt on all the french fries in all the world.' It was, in tone and content, classic Instagram motherhood material, albeit delivered by a duchess who once lived quite comfortably in that world.

A Break in the Pattern

The news came after a flurry of activity from Markle on Instagram only a week earlier, when she used the platform to celebrate Archie's seventh birthday. Then, the duchess shared two previously unseen images of her son: one as a newborn curled against Prince Harry's chest, and another more recent shot showing Archie walking across sand alongside his younger sister, Lilibet.

'7 years later...happy birthday to our sweet boy,' she wrote. No lengthy caption, no manifesto, just a simple, affectionate note. It was enough to reassure followers that the account was active, and that Meghan was still prepared to share tightly controlled glimpses into her children's lives.

Against that backdrop, the decision not to post anything at all for Mother's Day looks less like forgetfulness and more like a choice. There is no suggestion of any crisis, and no official explanation has been offered by the Sussexes' team.

People close to the couple have long stressed that most family occasions are marked privately. It is widely believed that Meghan spent Sunday at home with Harry, Archie and Lilibet, and likely saw her mother, Doria Ragland, with whom she has an especially close relationship. If so, the day may simply have been lived rather than curated.

What jars, for some, is that Meghan herself helped set the expectation that she would share at least something on days like this. Last year's open-hearted post signalled a willingness to fold US Mother's Day into the Sussex brand of digital intimacy, and that is often the problem with carefully managed access — once the door is opened, even a crack, people notice when it shuts again.

Fans Question Why Meghan Stayed Quiet Online

Among fans who follow Meghan's movements online, the lack of a Mother's Day upload has already prompted questions. Social media accounts that track the duchess's appearances and Instagram activity have pointed out the gap between Archie's birthday post and Sunday's complete quiet.

Supporters, though, may see the radio silence as entirely unremarkable. Meghan has never pretended to run a public family scrapbook, and the private nature of her account means she is under no formal pressure to treat global observances as content. There is also the reality that every photograph of Archie and Lilibet carries commercial security and privacy implications. Choosing not to post may be the most straightforward way to limit any of that noise.

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From a media perspective, the detail that Meghan 'usually' marks special occasions online has become the hook. The duchess is 44 now, a veteran of both Hollywood and royal life, and acutely aware that anything she does — or does not do — will be examined. Whether this quiet Mother's Day signals a subtle shift away from even semi-public parenting posts, or is simply a one-off decision to keep the day offline, will only become clear over time.

What can be said with certainty is limited. Meghan did not post on Instagram on US Mother's Day this year. She did post about Archie's birthday a week earlier. She has previously marked Mother's Day with a personal photograph and a long caption. Beyond that, the motivations remain speculative, and anyone claiming more than that is, for now, guessing.