Meghan Markle is facing renewed criticism after a video from her recent speech in Geneva appeared to show a sparse and visibly disengaged audience, sparking a wave of online mockery and reigniting debate about the Duchess of Sussex's public appeal and staying power.

Meghan Markle's Geneva Speech Met With 'Bored' Crowd Claims

The former senior royal travelled solo to Switzerland over the weekend to unveil the 'Lost Screen Memorial,' an installation honouring children allegedly lost to online bullying and digital violence. During the event, Meghan delivered an emotional speech urging parents to better protect children from the dangers of social media and internet harassment.

However, it was not Meghan's message that dominated headlines afterwards.

Instead, clips circulating online focused heavily on audience reactions during the speech, with critics claiming attendees appeared visibly bored, distracted and uninterested while the Duchess spoke. Several viral videos showed audience members yawning, stretching, putting on jackets and looking away during portions of Meghan's address.

Meghan Markle accused of breathtaking hypocrisy after posting 'tone-deaf' photo of Lilibet hours before speech warning of social media dangers to children



Meghan shared an Instagram mirror selfie on Saturday showing her four-year-old daughter Lilibet sitting at her feet in a… pic.twitter.com/HH0IL40L96 — G R I F T Y (@GriftReport) May 19, 2026

The footage quickly exploded across social media platforms, where critics mocked the apparent lack of enthusiasm in the room and questioned Meghan's ability to draw public attention despite her global celebrity status.

One of the loudest reactions came from conservative commentator Megyn Kelly, who devoted part of her podcast to criticising both Meghan's speech and the crowd turnout.

'She flies all the way over there, and would you take a look at the crowd that showed up — or didn't?' Kelly said while reacting to footage from the event. 'Literally nobody is on the side.'

Online critics echoed similar sentiments, with some viral posts claiming only a small number of people attended the Geneva appearance. Several YouTube commentators described the event as 'humiliating' for Meghan, while clips analysing audience behaviour rapidly accumulated hundreds of thousands of views.

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Supporters of Meghan, however, pushed back against the backlash and argued the online criticism was exaggerated and unfairly selective. Some defenders pointed out that short viral clips often fail to capture the full atmosphere of an event and noted that audiences naturally shift, stretch or move during lengthy speeches.

Others praised Meghan for continuing to advocate for online safety issues despite intense public scrutiny surrounding nearly every appearance she makes.

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, Meghan and Harry have remained at the centre of global media attention, with supporters viewing them as advocates for mental health and humanitarian causes while critics accuse them of seeking publicity and commercialising their royal status.

Meghan's Instagram Photo Featuring Daughter Gets Criticised

Adding fuel to the criticism, Kelly also mocked an Instagram photo Meghan recently posted featuring herself and daughter Princess Lilibet surrounded by designer clothing, calling the image self-indulgent and 'inauthentic'.

Despite the backlash, Meghan has not publicly responded to the viral videos or the criticism surrounding her Geneva speech.

The Duchess's appearance in Switzerland was intended to spotlight concerns about digital safety and online bullying, but much of the internet conversation instead focused on the audience itself, and on whether the visibly subdued crowd reflected growing public fatigue with Meghan Markle's celebrity activism.