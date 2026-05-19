Meghan Markle has come under fire on social media after sharing a stream of intimate videos and photos of Prince Harry and their home life in Montecito, California, as the couple marked their eighth wedding anniversary on Tuesday, 19 May.

Express UK reported that the Duchess of Sussex, who spent much of the day posting on Instagram, was accused by some users of being 'performative,' 'embarrassing' and 'so cringe' for turning the private celebration into public content.

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For context, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married on 19 May 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, in a ceremony watched around the world and widely hailed at the time as a modernising moment for the monarchy.

Since stepping back from royal duties and relocating to the United States, the Sussexes have repeatedly insisted they are trying to carve out a more private, independent life, though they have also launched media ventures and high‑profile projects that keep them firmly in the public eye.

Their anniversary posts land in the middle of that ongoing tension between public brand and private family.

Meghan Markle's Anniversary Videos Divide Opinion

On Tuesday, Meghan Markle flooded her Instagram stories with material tied to the anniversary. She shared 24 previously unseen photographs from the 2018 wedding ceremony and reception, alongside videos and stills of the Sussex family celebrating at home in Montecito.

In one clip, Prince Harry is seen walking carefully through what appears to be their kitchen, carrying an elderflower cake decorated with four candles. Another shows Meghan holding up a wooden sculpture of two penguins in an embrace, which she suggested was a nod to an earlier moment in their relationship when they reportedly dressed as penguins at a party after their engagement.

Meghan Sussex shared a sweet anniversary update: Harry brought out a cake as Archie and Lilibet sang “Happy Anniversary.” She also showed a gifted penguin sculpture and revealed she and Harry once dressed as penguins at an animal onesie party. Penguins mate for life. 💕 pic.twitter.com/FZ6BwWW2IH — Feminegra (@feminegra) May 19, 2026

Do Harry and Meghan have to publicise everything about their lives. We’re so bored of them nobody is it not interested in them — Susan_Spencer (@susi_spencer) May 19, 2026

NYP is either obsessed with this narcissist, or they are getting paid to run a PR campaign for her.



Nobody cares about Meghan Markle. — Clara Winslow (@clara_winslow) May 19, 2026

Someone tell Meg we are not going to be distracted by these photos.She flew & flopped in Switzerland to talk about children on Social Media the day after she posted another photo of Lili. Then as someone who won,well bought, a award for "fighting racism" posed with a known racist — DMW (@DMW9699) May 19, 2026

Every effin day. She puts out a press release about herself every effin day. — Betty (@RubblesBee) May 19, 2026

The decision to broadcast these moments did not land well with everyone. On X, one critic wrote that the posts were 'beyond CRINGE & so performative,' complaining about the 'dozens of pics of their Spectacle, cake w candles?? Who blows out candles on their anniversary??' The same user went on to call Meghan 'the definition of EMBARRASSING A*.'

She claimed the real wedding was three days prior and referred to this as a "spectacle" but suddenly it's cool? — ThirtyIsh (@30ishSecondsOut) May 19, 2026

What's this for now? To cover yet another failure in Geneva? 😂😂😂 If it's a celebration of her wedding, she claims it happened 3 days earlier on Oprah . Only fools don't remember their own lies. — Mar🦖 (@egyptalogist) May 19, 2026

She claimed the real wedding was three days prior and referred to this as a "spectacle" but suddenly it's cool? — ThirtyIsh (@30ishSecondsOut) May 19, 2026

She's such a sk@nk — Meredith (@meredithAUS1) May 19, 2026

Two untalented entitled brats. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 I WANT PRIVACY I WANT PRIVACY 😂😂😂 — Chevy (@56Chevyride) May 19, 2026

Another sceptic questioned the timing and apparent intensity of the online effort, claiming: 'So no other year does she make all this fuss then no one turns up in Switzerland and she has bombarded the internet with wedding pics and a cake with candles... she is tragic.' The reference to Switzerland was not explained further in the post, and remains unverified.

A third user took aim at the very idea of sharing domestic footage with millions of followers, arguing: 'This is so so cringe! If these were personal family moments and not contrived then why would you need the world to see them?? Even their anniversary is all about 'Mama'! What did she buy him? Her presence?'

It looks like a nice wedding oddly with the “racist” family she hates the most. What a pathetic lying conniving narc witch — EllaS908 (@ellas908) May 19, 2026

Two rotten peas in a pod that deserve each other — P-Laura (@LorieBama) May 19, 2026

Harry’s downfall when he married her — LAK (@lorisamortisa) May 19, 2026

When low class got no attention in Geneva she posts these 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — monaa (@Amitttty) May 19, 2026

Others went still harder, trying to turn the penguin sculpture into a metaphor for the couple's public image. 'The penguins represent their "lifelong commitment" to being a couple of grifting snakes,' one user claimed, in a remark that reflects the bitterness now common in some corners of anti‑Sussex commentary online.

Supporters Say Meghan Markle Is Just Sharing Her Marriage

Not everyone regarded Meghan Markle's posts as a misstep. Among her supporters, the feed of kisses in the kitchen, nostalgic wedding photos and sentimental gifts was taken at face value, as a rare glimpse of a couple who have spent years under relentless scrutiny.

Meghan Sussex marked her eighth wedding anniversary with Prince Harry by sharing rare 2018 wedding photos on Instagram, including intimate moments from Windsor Castle and their evening reception. “Eight years ago today,” she wrote. pic.twitter.com/vp3rumFNvJ — Feminegra (@feminegra) May 19, 2026

Wowww

What an inspiring love story — Gad250 (@GadAsiimwe) May 19, 2026

Pure romance.😍 Oh, did I ever tell you how stunning I find Meghan's rustic-style kitchen?💅 pic.twitter.com/OoTF0zvLK2 — Un Jour sans moi (@UnJourSansMoi) May 19, 2026

Memories of Harry & Meghan's wedding wouldn't be complete without us remembering these two adorable little munchkins who did such a fabulous job managing aunty Meg's 16 foot veil … and had a ball while doing it!💒💍🧒🧒#HappyAnniversaryHarryAndMeghan#HappilyEverAfter… pic.twitter.com/10iRTxG8fo — Senior Lieutenant Zandi Sussex (@ZandiSussex) May 19, 2026

Find someone who matches your freak



I love these two so much ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rlQZgeynl7 — IAmSage 🇨🇦🍁🇨🇦 (@SageKnowsAll) May 19, 2026

Aww we’re penguins. We’re together for life. How beautiful. God won and the enemy lost thank you Lord.#HarryandMeghan8 pic.twitter.com/ECeKKcfNVF — Turkey1962 (@gayleLackey11) May 19, 2026

Beneath the anniversary content on Instagram, one fan wrote: 'I don't care what anyone says, and I don't care how many haters she has. This man loves that woman and I'm here for it.' Another simply added: 'Love this.' A third chimed in with: 'So cute.'

8 years and it still looks like yesterday. Meghan chose the perfect dress. It’s the definition of timeless. The cut, the fit, even the bouquet fits perfectly. pic.twitter.com/5iS8T8KmrP — Livvie O L (@lydia83891831) May 19, 2026

The split in reaction was as stark as ever. One X user complained that 'this is getting sickening... Every day they celebrate themselves. I have never seen anything like it.' Another questioned whether eight years of marriage justified such a public display, asking: 'Why is this a thing, 8 years isn't even that big of a milestone, WT*.'

Critics also noted the volume of material Meghan pushed out. 'She posted 24 pictures I think it was, on Instagram from their wedding and then this,' one post read. 'She's not at all done with the prove it game and will never be done with the prove it game.'

There was no immediate public response from Meghan Markle or Prince Harry to the criticism. The couple is understood to have spent the day quietly in Montecito with their children, with the Instagram stories acting as their only curated window into the celebration.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's reps for comments.