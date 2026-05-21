A federal judge has ruled that the Presidential Records Act is likely constitutional and issued a preliminary injunction requiring White House aides to continue complying with the law, despite a conflicting Justice Department legal opinion.

The decision places the Trump administration in an urgent legal position, with the order set to take effect on 26 May and the possibility of an emergency appeal.

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What the Ruling Means

The Presidential Records Act ruling refers to a federal court decision on how the 1978 law governing presidential records should be applied during an ongoing legal challenge. US District Judge John Bates ruled that the law is likely constitutional and must continue to be enforced while litigation proceeds.

The court also issued a preliminary injunction blocking reliance on a Justice Department Office of Legal Counsel opinion that argued the law may be unconstitutional.

The case centres on whether Congress has the authority to regulate the preservation and management of presidential records.

Judge Orders Continued Compliance

Judge Bates concluded that constitutional interpretation, Supreme Court precedent and decades of practice support Congress's authority under the Property Clause to regulate presidential records. As reported by Politico, the injunction requires White House offices and executive branch staff to fully comply with the Presidential Records Act while the case proceeds.

The ruling maintains existing record-keeping obligations that have governed presidential documents for nearly 50 years. White House aides are required to continue complying with the law while the case moves forward.

The judge also criticised the Justice Department's reasoning, describing it as a misreading of Supreme Court precedent and rejecting arguments that presidential papers were historically treated as personal property.

DOJ Legal Opinion Rejected in Court Dispute

The dispute stems from a Justice Department Office of Legal Counsel opinion that concluded the Presidential Records Act unconstitutionally intrudes on presidential authority.

Judge Bates rejected that view, finding it inconsistent with constitutional precedent and long-standing practice.

The injunction prevents the administration from relying on the DOJ interpretation while the case is ongoing, but it does not represent a final ruling on the statute's validity.

Impact on Trump Administration

The ruling applies directly to White House aides serving under President Donald Trump, who must continue following federal record-preservation rules.

The court noted that the administration previously operated under the same legal framework during Trump's first term without objection. That history was referenced in assessing the current dispute.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson criticised the decision, saying it misrepresents the administration's position. She said the White House does not permit aides to delete electronic records and will continue enforcing internal preservation policies.

Legal Deadline and Next Steps

The preliminary injunction is set to take effect on 26 May, giving the Trump administration a short window to seek emergency relief or appeal to a higher court.

It remains unclear how broadly the DOJ opinion had been applied across federal agencies. The National Archives continues to operate under existing Presidential Records Act procedures governing access to historical records.

The deadline increases pressure on the administration as it weighs its next legal steps, including the possibility of expedited appeal proceedings.

Lawsuit Origins and Transparency Concerns

The case was brought by historians, journalists and transparency advocacy groups challenging efforts to reinterpret or weaken the Presidential Records Act.

They argue that changes to its application could limit public access to presidential documents and reduce government accountability. The court's injunction maintains the existing framework while broader constitutional questions continue to be litigated.