A senior figure aligned with Donald Trump has drawn criticism online after complaining about the price of airport food while travelling, in a post that quickly gained traction on social media.

The backlash centres on a message shared by Harmeet K. Dhillon, a prominent Republican lawyer and Trump ally, who said she was quoted $25.60 for a cold sandwich at Burbank Airport in California. The remark, amplified by commentator Aaron Parnas, prompted a wave of responses questioning the tone and timing of the complaint.

Dhillon wrote on X: 'Someone just tried to charge me $25.60 for a cold, refrigerated turkey sandwich at Burbank Airport. Have people no shame?! Luckily I had tangerines and trail mix in my bag. I'll survive ...'. The post, published in the early hours of 21 May, had already drawn hundreds of thousands of views within hours.

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Trump Official Criticised Over Airport Food Costs

Parnas, who shared the post in a widely viewed video on TikTok, drew attention to how quickly it spread and the volume of reaction it generated. He described the response as another example of how remarks from political figures can gain traction far beyond their original context.

Dhillon's post circulated widely across platforms, where some users took issue with what they saw as a misplaced complaint. Several responses pointed out that high prices at airport terminals are common, particularly in major US travel hubs.

Social Media Reaction To High Food Costs

Others focused less on the sandwich itself and more on the timing and tone of the comment. While Dhillon did not refer to inflation or broader economic pressures, some users said the post felt out of step with the financial strain many people say they are currently experiencing.

A number of comments reflected the range of reactions. One user wrote: 'They will blame Biden.' Another said: 'Makes over 100k a year btw'. A separate comment suggested the wording of the post implied fault on staff, stating: 'Her using "someone" is telling... she blames the worker...'.

Some responses took a more general view of pricing, with one noting: 'It's bad, but also airport food is not the best example of normal food prices'. Another added: 'Airport inflation needs to stop, it's been ridiculous for simply forever.'

The reaction gathered pace across multiple platforms, with users continuing to share and respond to the post as it reached wider audiences beyond its original followers. One widely shared post also read: 'You can thank Donald Trump for that inflation on food prices.'

Someone just tried to charge me $25.60 for a cold, refrigerated turkey sandwich at Burbank Airport. Have people no shame?! Luckily I had tangerines and trail mix in my bag. I’ll survive … — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) May 20, 2026

Travelling And High Food Costs Debate Continues

For many travellers, expensive food at airports is a familiar frustration rather than a surprise. Prices are often higher than on the high street, something frequently attributed to the added costs of operating inside airport terminals.

Dhillon's post focused solely on her own experience while travelling and did not make any policy-related claims or references to wider economic trends.

Aaron Parnas Highlights Viral Trump Official Post

At the time of writing, there was no sign of a follow-up statement or clarification from Dhillon addressing the online reaction. The original post was still up and drawing fresh responses, with users continuing to weigh in as it spread across platforms.

Parnas, who has built a large following through political content on social media, presented the incident as an example of how quickly a single post can move beyond its original audience and draw wider scrutiny.

The episode has remained largely confined to social media, with no formal response issued by Dhillon's office or any related organisations. Despite the volume of online discussion, there have been no indications of any policy response or further action linked to the post.