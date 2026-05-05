Nostradamus' 2026 quatrains predicting a 'seven-month war,' a deadly 'swarm of bees' and a thunderbolt death for a 'great man' are being linked by modern interpreters to real-world conflict zones, celebrity culture and even Switzerland, where one verse appears to foretell the Alpine nation being 'soaked in blood' when the year arrives.

The 16th-century French astrologer set out his visions for the future in hundreds of opaque four-line poems, and a fresh cluster of them is now being pinned, somewhat anxiously, to 2026.

Nostradamus, born Michel de Nostredame in 1503, published his best-known work, Les Prophéties (The Prophecies), in 1555. It contained 942 quatrains divided into 'Centuries' and has since become a playground for those who see coded references to everything from Napoleon and Hitler to the Second World War and the 9/11 attacks.

The verses are written in dense, sometimes mangled Middle French, sprinkled with Latin, Greek and regional dialect, which means any specific year or event attached to them today is almost entirely a matter of interpretation rather than proof.

Nostradamus' 2026 'Seven-Month War' And The Shadow Of Ukraine

One of the Nostradamus quatrains now being pushed hardest in relation to 2026 is startlingly brief: 'Seven months great war, people dead through evil / Rouen, Evreux the King will not fail.'

On its face, it is a fragment about a brutal conflict lasting seven months, heavy casualties and two French locations, Rouen and Évreux. The leap from there to the current war in Ukraine is speculative, but some commentators insist the line mirrors the grinding confrontation between Russia and its neighbour and could imply a new or escalated phase in 2026.

One of the crazy combat footage, Ukraine's 10th Mountain Assault Brigade in Close quarters Combat pic.twitter.com/oQ36paqsIQ — War Flash (@WarFlash_2630) April 30, 2026

Supporters of that reading often cite earlier claims that Nostradamus anticipated nuclear warfare. A separate quatrain speaks of 'two cities' visited by 'scourges the like of which was never seen,' which has been retrospectively linked to the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of the Second World War.

None of this is verifiable, of course: the quatrains never name Japan, the United States, nuclear weapons or precise dates. What they do show is how hungry people are to see current horrors foreshadowed in old texts, especially when those texts are handily vague.

Thunderbolt Death And A Swarm Of Bees: 2026's Strangest Portents

If war is the most familiar Nostradamus theme, the more eccentric predictions tied to 2026 sit in a different register. One quatrain is now being touted as foretelling the death of a high-profile figure in almost cartoonish fashion. In Century I, verse 26, Nostradamus writes of 'the great man' being 'struck down in the day by a thunderbolt.'

Modern readers barely pause before upgrading 'great man' to 'celebrity,' imagining a headline-friendly lightning strike felling a royal, a world leader or a global entertainment figure.

The prediction hinges entirely on the image of the 'thunderbolt,' which most take literally as lightning, and on the fact that it happens 'in the day,' as if geography, weather patterns and basic probability would politely cooperate with a 470‑year‑old rhyme.

There is no name, no location, no date in the text. Yet the idea of a red-carpet death by lightning has already started doing the rounds on social media as a lurid what‑if for 2026. As ever with Nostradamus, the poetry offers next to nothing; the cultural imagination does the rest.

Then there is the 'swarm of bees.' One line, again associated with the number 26 by enthusiasts, warns: 'The great swarm of bees will arise by the night ambush.'

On the page, it is simply an odd, slightly menacing image. Some treat the bees as literal insects, although a nocturnal bee 'ambush' on a scale large enough to merit prophecy seems biologically far-fetched. Others see a metaphor for drones, data, armed militias or online mobs.

No consensus exists on what the bees stand for, or why 2026 should be their moment. The connection rests entirely on numerology and creative reading rather than any explicit dating by Nostradamus himself.

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Switzerland 'Soaked In Blood' And The Limits Of Translation

The most geographically specific of the 2026-linked quatrains focuses on Switzerland, zeroing in on Ticino, the Italian-speaking canton on the country's southern edge.

In it, Nostradamus writes that 'because of the favour that the city will show... the Ticino will overflow with blood.'

For a country better known for neutrality, banking and postcard mountains, the image is jarring. Commentators trying to make sense of it float a familiar set of options.

The 'blood' might signal heavy casualties in a military incident. It could point to a public health emergency. It might even allude to a natural disaster whose death toll overwhelms local services.

Again, there is no way to ground these guesses in anything more solid than the text itself, and the text is far from stable. Nostradamus wrote in a deliberately dense style, with time-specific references often obscured or scrambled.

Over the centuries, transcription errors, competing manuscripts and loose translations have introduced yet more ambiguity.

Scholars who take a cooler view of the prophet's reputation argue that this slipperiness is the whole point. The less precise the language, the easier it is to retrofit quatrains to almost any catastrophe that emerges later. Nostradamus is credited with astonishing accuracy mainly because his disciples do most of the heavy lifting.

None of the 2026 allocations has been confirmed in any rigorous historical or linguistic sense, and there is no widely accepted scholarly framework that ties these particular verses to that particular year. Anyone treating them as literal forecasts should do so with considerable caution, because for now they remain interpretations rather than established facts.