Melania Trump and Donald Trump could face serious marital strain in late 2026, according to a psychic who claims dates in October and November next year will bring 'uncomfortable truths' and renewed gossip about their relationship. The prediction, centred on whether the couple could even be heading for divorce, comes from UK-based astrologer and psychic Inbaal Honigman ahead of Melania's 56th birthday on 26 April.

Melania Trump has long been one of the more enigmatic figures in American public life. The former model and current First Lady appears far less often in public than many of her predecessors, fuelling speculation about both her marriage and her political views. That pattern briefly shifted on 9 April, when she held an unscheduled press conference to deny any connection to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in a New York prison cell in August 2019.

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In that statement, Melania attacked those spreading claims about her alleged links to Epstein, saying 'the individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect' and insisting: 'I am not Epstein's victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump.' It was an unusually direct and combative appearance from a First Lady who typically keeps her distance from Washington drama.

Her recent public schedule has also included more traditional First Lady duties. She hosted the White House Easter Egg Roll with Donald Trump, reading to children and greeting families on the South Lawn. She also joined a roundtable on Capitol Hill with members of the House Ways and Means Committee, backing a package of bills linked to her foster care initiative.

Clinical psychologist Dr Tracy King, quoted by Mirror US, suggested Melania's low profile is deliberate. 'It suggests a person who is not allowing herself to become totally publicly available just because the role might traditionally demand it,' she said. Limiting appearances, Dr King argued, reduces exposure to 'the daily political circus' while giving each appearance greater symbolic weight.

Psychic Links Melania Trump's Marriage To Venus Retrograde

Into that heavily scrutinised picture steps Inbaal Honigman, who has tied Melania Trump's marital prospects in 2026 to the movement of Venus, the planet astrologers associate with love. Speaking on behalf of CasinoHawks, Honigman said Melania's birth chart is dominated by Taurus, the fixed earth sign linked to stability, loyalty and luxury.

According to Honigman, Melania's Sun sign is Taurus, but she also has Mercury, Venus and Saturn in Taurus, making her 'a very typical Taurus'. She describes Taurus people as 'loyal, dependable and a lover of luxury' and argues they are heading into a 'challenging period in their love lives'.

Honigman builds that forecast around Venus retrograde. In astrology, Taurus is ruled by Venus, which is associated with love, beauty and romance. Venus goes retrograde roughly every 18 months, appearing to move backwards for about 41 days.

'During that time, love matters can be complicated, and relationships may run into hardships and misunderstandings,' she said. Honigman said Venus has not gone retrograde since April last year but is due to do so again on 3 October 2026.

Will Melania Trump And Donald Trump Divorce In 2026?

This is where Honigman becomes more specific, and where the question of whether Melania Trump and Donald Trump could divorce in 2026 begins to dominate the forecast. She said that from 3 October to 25 October 2026, Venus will be retrograde in what she called the 'secretive sign of Scorpio'.

'Between 3 October 2026 and 25 October 2026, Melania will come face to face with some uncomfortable truths in her love life,' Honigman claimed. In her reading, retrograde periods pull the past back into the present, meaning 'historic accusations can find their way to the headlines again'.

Because Taurus is ruled by Venus, Honigman argued that Melania would be 'directly affected' by those planetary shifts. She suggested that 'Melania's own secrets can be coming to light during that week' and went further by predicting 'rumours of a flirtation, whether truthful or not', spreading through White House corridors.

From 26 October to 14 November 2026, Honigman said Venus will continue backwards through Libra, a sign associated with balance and partnership. She predicted this would be the phase in which the First Lady and her husband 'will be building bridges and trying to repair whatever the retrograde has destroyed'. She added that any positive outcome would not arrive until 15 November.

Honigman also argued that gossip about Melania's love life is already 'part of her reality' and said the First Lady is usually too 'chilled-out' to be overly troubled by it. Even so, she claimed that during the Venus retrograde, 'even she herself will be questioning her marriage'.

There is no confirmation that Melania Trump and Donald Trump will divorce in 2026. The claim rests on astrology rather than legal filings, public statements or documented evidence of marital trouble. No Trump representative is quoted responding to Honigman's forecast, and there is no official sign of a separation or divorce.