Donald Trump's push for a peace deal in Ukraine in 2026 is actually a calculated bid to strangle China's energy lifeline and weaken its rise as a superpower, according to Brazilian psychic Athos Salomé, who has outlined his latest geopolitical prophecy from his home country.

Salomé has built a sizeable online following by styling himself as a 'Living Nostradamus,' with admirers crediting him with predicting the Covid-19 pandemic and the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The 39-year-old parapsychologist has repeatedly warned that 2026 will be a year of severe disruption, and his new forecast combines the Russia‑Ukraine war, the oil market and Trump's foreign policy into a single ominous scenario.

In an interview reported by Mirror US, the clairvoyant claims that US efforts to force a ceasefire in Ukraine in 2026 will be badly misunderstood if seen as an act of benevolence. He argues that any truce is less about ending bloodshed and more about reopening the taps of Russian crude to the global Brent benchmark system, a move he believes would ripple through world markets in very specific ways.

According to Salomé, once Western sanctions on Moscow are eased, Russia will no longer be compelled to sell its oil at knock‑down prices. He says this would remove a discount that China has exploited since the invasion of Ukraine, forcing Beijing to pay full market rates at a time when its economic ambitions remain closely tied to cheap energy.

Modern Nostradamus Links Donald Trump to a 'Geopolitical Chessboard'

The psychic casts Trump as a central player in what he calls the 'geopolitical chessboard of 2026,' insisting that Washington will be manoeuvring not just against Moscow but against the three main pillars of China's energy supply. In his telling, Iran is 'the immediate target,' Venezuela 'the captured piece,' and Russia 'the truce factor' that allows the whole sequence to snap into place.

In Salomé's view, a negotiated end to the Russia‑Ukraine conflict would clear the way for Russian barrels to flow back into the Brent system, reducing the bargains available to China on the grey market. At the same time, he alleges that Trump's real interest in US‑Israeli strikes on Iran lies not in regional security but in cutting off subsidised oil to Beijing.

Salomé points to estimates that China buys around 90% of all oil exported by Iran, much of it at a discount because of Tehran's isolation. If that supply is disrupted, he argues, China faces a double blow: losing cheap Iranian crude while also having to pay more for Russian oil once sanctions ease.

He does not offer documentary evidence for these links, with his case resting instead on what he frames as intuitive insight stitched to publicly known trade patterns. Admirers see a man reading the tea leaves of global politics, while sceptics hear an elaborate story told in the language of energy security and great‑power rivalry.

China Prophecy Raises Questions Over Trump's Peace Pitch

Trump, who has repeatedly presented himself as a deal‑maker capable of bringing the Ukraine war to a swift end, is central to Salomé's framing. The psychic insists that 'peace is not the motivation' behind US pressure for a truce, contending that Washington's real objective is to 'weaken the Chinese economy and neutralise the threats the emerging superpower presents.'

In policy circles, similar arguments about US‑China competition are made in more prosaic terms. Analysts have long debated whether sanctions, oil flows and proxy conflicts are quietly reshaping the global energy map to Washington's advantage. Salomé differs in his certainty and the almost cinematic neatness of the plot he describes.

He claims his predictions are 'assuming an alarmingly tangible form' as conflicts from eastern Europe to the Middle East continue. On that point, he has timing on his side, with wars, sanctions and energy shortages providing anyone with a theory about hidden motives ample material.

None of Salomé's latest claims has been verified by governments or independent investigators, and no official record substantiates his alleged role in forecasting specific world events. There is also no confirmation that any future administration led by Trump will pursue the energy‑focused strategy he outlines, leaving his vision of 2026, at best, an interpretation of where current tensions might lead.

Without corroborating documents, policy papers or on‑the‑record planning from US or allied officials, his scenario should be treated with caution. Nothing he suggests is confirmed, and his account of Trump's motives for seeking peace in Ukraine should be viewed sceptically by readers attempting to separate prophecy from policy.