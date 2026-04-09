George RR Martin's long-awaited novel The Winds of Winter is being priced as a near-miss by prediction markets in the US, where traders on regulated exchange Kalshi this week put the chances of a 2026 release date announcement at just 16 per cent, effectively betting that fans will still be waiting beyond next year.

The sixth instalment in Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire saga has been hanging over the fantasy world for 14 years. The previous novel, A Dance with Dragons, came out in 2011, the same year HBO first aired Game of Thrones. Since then, readers have survived eight seasons of the TV phenomenon, an explosive ending, and the rise of prequel House of the Dragon but no new book. Martin's occasional blog posts and interviews have become forensic reading for fans seeking reassurance. The markets, by contrast, are looking squarely at the numbers.

Prediction Markets Turn On George RR Martin

The latest Kalshi contracts tracking The Winds of Winter are blunt. Traders can buy 'Yes' if they think a release date will be announced by the end of 2026, or 'No' if they doubt it. At the moment, 'No' is dominating, trading around 83 cents, while 'Yes' hovers near 18 cents.

On Kalshi, those prices are not decorative. Each contract pays out one US dollar if it settles correctly and nothing if it settles wrong, so the trading price is shorthand for probability. An 18-cent 'Yes' is the market's way of saying there is roughly an 18 per cent chance George RR Martin or his publishers confirm a date by the deadline. The 83-cent 'No' reflects a hard-headed 83 per cent belief that there will be no such announcement.

It has not been entirely one-way traffic. In early February, optimism briefly flickered and 'Yes' climbed to about 30 per cent. Then it slid back, which suggests traders either lost faith in new rumours or concluded that vague hopeful comments did not add up to a realistic publication schedule.

Part of the scepticism comes from Martin's own accounting. In late 2023, he said he was around three quarters of the way through The Winds of Winter and had written 1,100 pages over 12 years, while warning there were still 'hundreds' more pages to go. Even if that pace has picked up, it hardly screams 'imminent release,' and traders appear to be treating those remarks as hard data rather than romantic suffering-artist lore.

House Of The Dragon And The Battle For Time

George RR Martin's deep involvement with HBO's House of the Dragon is another detail markets are weighing, and not in the way hopeful readers might like. The third season of the prequel is expected to land on HBO in June 2026, with eight new episodes returning to the Targaryen civil war that once existed only on Martin's pages.

Every new production cycle tends to coincide with a slide in 'Yes' shares on Kalshi's Winds of Winter market. It is not a mystery why. However disciplined a writer he is, Martin still has a fixed number of hours in the day. Time spent in writers' rooms, on set, or consulting on scripts is time not spent wrestling with the sprawling book that many fans see as the 'real' story.

The author's public criticism of some past HBO decisions only complicates things further, raising the possibility that he feels compelled to stay more involved, not less. From a trader's point of view, that looks less like creative passion and more like a scheduling constraint.

Unlike pundits or bloggers, Kalshi users have money at risk. They respond quickly to new blogs, interviews or industry news because a mistimed burst of optimism can be costly. For those trying to read the runes on George RR Martin, this constant repricing is what makes the data unnerving: the crowd keeps hearing the same story and making the same call.

How Traders Are Pricing George RR Martin's Delay

The Winds of Winter contract is a simple yes-or-no question about whether a release date will be announced by a fixed cut-off. Shares can trade anywhere from one cent to 99 cents.

Buy 'Yes' at 23 cents and you are staking that Martin will deliver news by the deadline; you would receive a dollar if you are right, netting 77 cents profit per share. Buy 'No' at 85 cents and you are effectively betting that winter is still not coming; if the year ends in silence, that 85-cent outlay becomes a dollar.

Traders are treating delay as the base case and progress as an upset. Each fresh interview or convention appearance has the potential to nudge prices up or down, but the underlying shape of the market has not shifted in Martin's favour.

Nothing is confirmed yet, and prediction markets reflect informed opinion, not inside information, so every implied percentage should still be taken with a grain of salt. A sudden surge of pages, a surprise publisher announcement, even a change in Martin's public tone could all wrong-foot the sceptics.

The money is aligned against the author whose imagination built Westeros. Fans might cling to his assurances that the book will be finished. Traders staring at a 14-year wait and a busy television slate are quietly taking the other side of that bet.