Melania Trump has been warned that she faces a 'turbulent period' in her marriage to Donald Trump when a major Venus retrograde occurs in 2026, according to a new astrological forecast for the first lady released ahead of her 56th birthday on 26 April.

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Melania's private life has long been the subject of intense speculation, fuelled in part by how rarely she appears in public compared with other modern first ladies. The former model married Donald Trump in 2005 and spent four controversial years in the White House, often at arm's length from the day-to-day political fray. That distance has only sharpened interest whenever she steps forward, as she did on 9 April during an unscheduled press conference to deny any connection to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died in a New York prison in 2019.

In that appearance, Melania delivered one of her most forceful public interventions to date, saying 'the individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect' and insisting 'I am not Epstein's victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump.' It was a rare moment of direct confrontation from someone who has generally preferred to operate just off stage.

Her public schedule has been notably lighter than that of predecessors such as Michelle Obama or Hillary Clinton, though it has picked up in recent months. She took a visible role at the White House Easter Egg Roll, appearing with Donald Trump and the Easter Bunny and reading to children at the family event, according to the Mirror US. She also travelled to Capitol Hill for a roundtable with members of the House Ways and Means Committee, where she promoted a package of bills linked to her foster care initiative.

Not everyone sees her limited visibility as a weakness. Clinical psychologist Dr. Tracy King argues that Melania's approach appears deliberate rather than reluctant. 'It suggests a person who is not allowing herself to become totally publicly available just because the role might traditionally demand it,' Dr. King said. Keeping herself largely out of the glare, she added, narrows opportunities for public scrutiny and 'means that when she does appear, the appearance carries more symbolic weight.'

Astrologer Says Melania Faces 'Uncomfortable Truths'

Into this mix steps celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman, who has offered a reading of Melania's birth chart on behalf of CasinoHawks. Honigman, whose career sits firmly in the realm of spiritual entertainment rather than scientific evidence, paints a picture of a woman heading for a difficult emotional phase as the planet Venus appears to move backwards across the sky in 2026.

Honigman notes that Melania was born under Taurus, which astrology classifies as the only fixed earth sign. In that framework, Taurus is seen as stable and dependable, inclined towards hard work and practicality. The astrologer goes further, saying Melania's chart is heavily weighted towards Taurus, with her sun, Mercury, Venus and Saturn all placed in the sign of the Bull.

That cluster, Honigman argues, reinforces familiar stereotypes about Taureans. Loyal, steady and with a marked taste for comfort and luxury, they are also ruled by Venus, which in astrology is associated with love and beauty. 'This love planet means that Taureans like Melania are graceful, romantic, elegant and home-loving,' she said.

The sting in the prediction comes with Venus retrograde. In astronomical terms, it is simply an optical effect when the planet appears to move backwards from Earth's perspective. In astrological lore, though, it is treated as a time when relationships are tested, communications fray and unresolved issues resurface.

Venus Retrograde Forecast for Melania's Marriage

Venus has not been in retrograde since April last year, Honigman says, but she argues that this calm will not last. From 3 October to 25 October 2026, Venus is expected to retrograde through Scorpio, a sign often labelled 'secretive' in astrological traditions. It is during this window, the psychic claims, that Melania could be confronted with 'uncomfortable truths' about her marriage.

'During a retrograde, the past creeps into the present, so historic accusations can find their way to the headlines again,' Honigman said. Because Taurus is directly tied to Venus in the astrological system, she suggests that both old allegations and Melania's 'own secrets' could surface. Rumours of a flirtation, 'whether truthful or not,' could circulate through the White House, she added.

From 26 October to 14 November 2026, Venus is predicted to continue its retrograde through Libra, described by Honigman as a gentler influence. She claims this period may see Melania and Donald Trump attempting to 'build bridges' and repair damage done during the earlier phase, though she warns that 'results won't be positive until the 15th of November.'

Honigman portrays gossip as a constant background noise in Melania's life, something she believes the first lady has learned to absorb. Taurus, she says, is a 'chilled-out' sign, less rattled by whispers than others. Yet she still insists this particular Venus retrograde will cut deeper than usual. During those weeks, the psychic claims, 'even she herself will be questioning her marriage.'

None of these predictions can be independently verified, and they rest entirely on astrological belief rather than documented fact. There is, at this stage, no confirmation of any specific 'secrets' or marital rifts emerging in 2026, so all such claims should be treated with caution. What is clear is that, birthday or not, Melania Trump remains a canvas onto which both supporters and critics are keen to project their own stories.