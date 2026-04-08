The ceasefire between the United States and Iran is a welcome development, possibly a path towards peace. Achieving that will be the next challenge, with many offering their own analyses of the situation.

Recall that US President Donald Trump gave an ultimatum after Tehran rejected a 45-day ceasefire. The US President vowed to expand his threat against Iran, one that would include all power plants and bridges, the Associated Press reported.

Thanks to a timely diplomatic intervention led by Pakistan, the US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire on Tuesday evening. Trump revealed in a post:

'Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack on Iran for a period of two weeks,' Trump posted on Truth Social.

For now, this truce calms the conflict that first started on 28 February. Peace talks are set to take place although it remains to be seen if both countries can reach an amicable settlement.

Chilling Prediction by Chinese Nostradamus

However, the lull is seen differently by a man dubbed as the Chinese Nostradamus. Jiang Xueqin, a Beijing-based educator previously claimed that Trump would step back from his threats against Iran.

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He gave his analysis of the US-Iran situation to students at Moonshot Academy in Beijing last month via Roya News. While he understands that the Americans are armed with massive firepower, Iran has been approaching the conflict strategically.

As far as he is concerned, it is not a contest of firepower but a game of strategic nerve. He adds that the side that has the most flexibility will likely prevail.

There is no question that the US has been relentless in unleashing its attacks on Iran with its vaunted firepower. However, he also pointed out that while Tehran has responded, it has done so conservatively while also protecting its options.

'Calibration is ultimately about strategic flexibility,' Jiang said to his students. 'The person with the most options and a flexible strategy will usually win the fight.'

Overlooking The Importance of Ground Forces

In his opinion, the US has relied heavily on its advanced weaponry and air power. The Americans have overlooked the role of their most flexible war assets – soldiers. Xueqin believes that soldiers should form the base of the military, an important element in the war of attrition.

'If you want to win, your cheapest and most flexible resource, soldiers, should form the base of your military strategy,' he explained.

To some extent, his prediction does make sense. It is no secret that the US has been spending heavily on the war. In a previous post, the US Commander in Chief argued that the cost of the Middle East conflict has left the Treasury unable to support national social programmes. The US has spent roughly $11.3 billion (£8.47bn) in its first six days alone.

Xueqin mentioned this in his second forecast, stressing how this may overwhelm political resistance and unrest in America. He suggests that it may force the Pentagon to resort to a ground campaign—assuming peace talks fall apart.

After getting vindicated on his first prediction, there is no telling if Xueqin's second prediction will come true. The ceasefire has calmed the US-Iran conflict for now. Hence, it remains to be seen if talks can finally result in peace not only for both countries but the entire world.