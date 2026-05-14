Circulating online footage of Elon Musk showing him using his mobile phone to record himself during a high-profile summit event in China has made him the target of online jokes. The moment, captured during a diplomatic and business gathering involving US President Donald Trump and major tech executives including Musk, quickly spread across social media.

The clip drew attention because the billionaire was attending a meeting linked to discussions involving trade and technology relations between the US and China. While public appearances from the SpaceX and Tesla chief routinely generate interest, social media users focused less on the summit itself and more on his behaviour during the event.

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According to reports, some social media users jokingly compared the billionaire's filming style to that of a content creator documenting a personal trip rather than a corporate leader attending a major international gathering.

Video Clip Sparks Online Reaction

The footage showed Musk appearing to use his phone while walking through the venue, a moment that some viewers interpreted as unexpectedly casual for the setting.

Internet users began circulating clips and screenshots while attaching humorous labels, with the description 'little blogger' emerging, according to a report by Mandatory.

The reactions reflected a pattern seen frequently about Musk, whose public actions often trigger discussions beyond his business activity. Over the years, social media users have closely followed everything from his posts on X (formerly Twitter) to appearances at political and business events.

Musk's Presence in China Summit Carried Significance

The viral moment arrived against a more serious backdrop, as Musk was among several high-profile business figures including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang accompanying Trump during the China trip, alongside leaders from major tech companies.

Reports indicated that the visit involved discussions surrounding trade, artificial intelligence, and economic issues affecting both the United States and China.

ELON MUSK SPINNING AROUND GETTING THE MOMENT IN CHINA pic.twitter.com/BCA1jwV0xM — RT (@RT_com) May 14, 2026

The White House travel pool report showed that Musk was one of the earliest to leave their aircraft after their arrival, joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth. Jensen Huang followed shortly after joining the trip during a refuelling stoped in Anchorage, Alaska, per The Wall Street Journal.

The Economic Times shared that China remains particularly important for Musk due to Tesla's strong links to the market. He has remained an influential figure in China despite electric vehicle makers in the country putting more pressure on him. In China, Tesla's self-driving capabilities continue to be seen as a reference point for the industry.

Social Media Moments Often Overshadow Bigger Events

The response surrounding the summit footage demonstrates how quickly online conversations can shift away from the main purpose of an event. Major political and economic meetings increasingly unfold alongside instant public scrutiny and commentary, where short clips can attract more attention than formal discussions.

Elon Musk with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, Apple CEO Tim Cook, President Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and members of the U.S. delegation in Beijing. pic.twitter.com/sooA1y9yl1 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) May 14, 2026

For figures such as Musk, even relatively ordinary actions can become highly visible moments online. Unlike previous eras where headlines were dominated by prepared speeches or announcements, today's attention cycle often centres on brief visual moments that spread like wildfire across social platforms.

What began as footage of a tech executive attending a major international summit transformed into a discussion driven by internet humour, as online audiences appeared more interested in Musk's video recording than the formal agenda behind the visit.