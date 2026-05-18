Elon Musk has once again found himself at the centre of global attention after his facial expressions during a state dinner hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping went viral online, leading some commentators to label him an 'occasional villain.'

The Tesla and SpaceX chief was attending the high-profile Beijing banquet as part of a major diplomatic delegation, but it was not policy talks or business deals that stole the spotlight.

Instead, Musk's awkward reactions while posing for photographs with fellow executives quickly became a talking point across Chinese social media, turning a formal state event into an unexpected viral moment.

Musk at Xi Jinping State Dinner

Elon Musk was among a group of top global business leaders invited to attend a formal state dinner hosted by President Xi Jinping in Beijing. The event formed part of a wider diplomatic summit involving US President Donald Trump and senior cabinet officials, alongside tech executives such as Apple CEO Tim Cook and Nvidia chief Jensen Huang.

The gathering was intended to strengthen economic ties and discuss areas of cooperation between China and the United States, particularly in sectors like artificial intelligence, electric vehicles and advanced manufacturing. Musk's presence highlighted Tesla's continued strategic importance in the Chinese market, which remains one of the company's largest sources of revenue.

Despite the serious political and economic agenda, attention soon shifted away from negotiations and towards a lighter, unintended moment involving the billionaire entrepreneur.

Awkward Photo Moment With Xiaomi CEO

The viral incident occurred when Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, a well known admirer of Musk, approached him for a selfie ahead of the state banquet. Lei, who was among the first owners of a Tesla Model S in China, has often publicly praised Musk as an inspiration in the global tech industry.

However, what should have been a routine photo opportunity quickly became an online sensation. As Lei requested the selfie, Musk appeared visibly unamused, raising his eyebrows and letting out what observers described as an exaggerated sigh before the picture was taken.

The moment was captured on camera and rapidly spread across Chinese social media platforms, where users jokingly suggested that Lei had been 'humbled by his hero.' Many commented on Musk's expression, interpreting it as everything from fatigue to mild irritation at the constant attention.

The incident added an unexpected layer of humour to an otherwise formal diplomatic evening.

'Occasional Villain' Label Emerges

Following the circulation of the image and video clips, Musk began trending on Chinese social platforms, where users coined playful labels describing his unpredictable public persona. Among them was the phrase 'occasional villain,' a tongue in cheek reference to his reputation for alternating between admired visionary and controversial figure.

In China, Musk has long occupied a complex position. He is widely respected for Tesla's innovation and influence in the electric vehicle sector, yet he has also faced criticism from regulators and public debate over issues ranging from customer complaints to competition with domestic EV manufacturers.

His facial expressions at the dinner added another layer to this mixed perception, with many online users framing the moment as symbolic of his unpredictable public image.

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Musk's business relationship with China remains deeply significant. Tesla continues to be one of the leading foreign automotive brands in the country, with its Shanghai Gigafactory playing a central role in global production.

China accounts for a substantial share of Tesla's revenue, and the company has often aligned its technological priorities with Beijing's focus on electric mobility, artificial intelligence and automation. Analysts have noted that this alignment helps explain Musk's continued strong presence at high level events involving Chinese leadership.

During the summit, President Xi reportedly emphasised China's openness to foreign companies, signalling continued cooperation with major US firms. Musk, for his part, stated that he hoped to achieve 'many good things' in China, reinforcing his long term interest in the market despite the viral distractions surrounding his appearance.