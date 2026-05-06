Lauren Sánchez Bezos drew criticism online following her appearance at the 2026 Met Gala, where her outfit prompted comparisons to lower-cost fashion on social media. She attended the event as an honorary chair, with reaction to her look spreading across platforms including X and Instagram.

Some users described the gown as resembling a 'Temu look', referencing budget online retail. The comments gained traction shortly after her red carpet appearance, with a number of posts criticising both the design and its execution.

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The reaction came as Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos were linked to sponsorship of the event. While the gala is primarily a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, online discussion also examined the role of wealthy backers and the prominence of high-profile figures associated with the event.

Inspired by 'Madame X' Portrait

The gown, a custom Schiaparelli design, was intended to reference John Singer Sargent's 1884 portrait Madame X. The painting depicts socialite Virginie Amélie Avegno Gautreau and was controversial at the time of its release due to its styling, including a dropped shoulder strap and form-fitting black dress.

Posts on X highlighted this reference, with some users noting that the original artwork was itself criticised when first exhibited. Others suggested that the modern reaction mirrored the historical response to the painting.

One post described the gown as a 'tribute' to the artwork, while another user wrote that the reference added context to the design, calling the interpretation 'genius'. These responses contrasted with more critical commentary, reflecting a mixed reception overall.

✨ The much-criticized dress worn by Lauren Sánchez at the Met Gala 2026, which to some looked like a Temu-style evening gown, actually had a different intended meaning



Lauren Sánchez Bezos in fact paid tribute to the iconic portrait Madame X by John Singer Sargent (1884) with… pic.twitter.com/CQFJB9rWyL — Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) May 5, 2026

When you know the story behind the Madame Gautreau portrait; this was actually genius. I am shocked to find myself writing this, but.. Lauren Sanchez actually gained points in my book.

A woman who is quite controversial in both fashion and social circles, coming as a painting… — Remoulade Sauce (@Remisagoodboy) May 5, 2026

Public Response Focuses on Visual Appearance

Despite the historical reference, much of the online response centred on the gown's simplicity and styling. Some users criticised the look as underwhelming for an event of this scale, with one post describing it as 'so basic', while another called it 'tacky'.

Others connected the design more directly to its artistic inspiration. One post on X argued that referencing a painting once criticised as 'oversexualised' and linked to wealth and status suggested a 'self-aware' statement by Sánchez Bezos, framing the look as a deliberate reflection of those themes.

Alongside commentary on the outfit, some posts also focused on Sánchez Bezos's appearance, including unverified speculation about cosmetic procedures. She has not publicly addressed such claims.

Referencing a painting that was deemed so vulgar and “oversexualized” it had to be censored, depicting a woman who married into wealth, in what’s considered a strategic and transparent ploy for both artist and model to gain status and notoriety…



She is self aware… https://t.co/oa7MDGjlXN — Lakyn Thee Stylist (@OgLakyn) May 5, 2026

Lauren Sanchez Bezos getting fashion-mogged on the carpet she paid $10M to be on pic.twitter.com/i29jtDU5mP — Louis Pisano (@LouisPisano) May 4, 2026

Lauren Sanchez Bezos paid top dollar to pull her face tight but her hands are a whole different story 😳 pic.twitter.com/7PZVh6CRF5 — MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) May 4, 2026

Sponsorship, Protests and Event

The Met Gala remains one of the most prominent events in the fashion calendar, raising funds for the Costume Institute. Reports surrounding the 2026 event indicated that Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos were among those contributing financially, with some outlets citing a reported $10 million (approx. £7 million) donation linked to hosting duties.

The lead-up to the gala also included visible protests. Activist groups staged demonstrations in New York, including a counter-event described as a 'Ball Without Billionaires'. These actions formed part of a broader conversation about wealth, influence and access within cultural institutions.

Alongside the gala, the Bezos Earth Fund announced $34 million (approx. £25 million) in grants for projects focused on sustainable textiles, including biodegradable fibres and alternatives to synthetic materials. The announcement coincided with the gala but did not significantly alter the tone of online reaction.

Mixed Reaction Continues

The response to Sánchez Bezos's appearance reflects the range of reactions that often follow high-profile red carpet events. Some users focused on the artistic reference behind the design, while others continued to share critical or humorous commentary.

There has been no public response from Sánchez Bezos addressing the online reaction.

The discussion highlights how quickly fashion moments are shaped by social media, where interpretation is often driven by immediate visual impressions and evolving online narratives.