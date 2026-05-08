A miniature crystal football bearing the State Department seal has become the unlikely symbol of a deeply strained relationship between Washington and the Vatican.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Pope Leo XIV at the Apostolic Palace on 7 May 2026, presenting the Chicago-born pontiff with a small crystal American football while acknowledging, on camera, that the pope was 'a baseball guy.' The pope's response, 'Wow. Okay,' delivered live in front of cameras, went viral almost immediately.

The 45-minute private audience, the first direct engagement between a Trump Cabinet official and the first American pope in nearly a year, unfolded against a backdrop of mounting personal attacks by President Donald Trump and the Holy See's repeated calls for peace in the Middle East.

The Crystal Football and the Olive Branch: A Gift Exchange That Spoke Volumes

The exchange of gifts, standard protocol in a papal audience, produced one of the more telling moments in recent US-Vatican diplomacy. Rubio presented Pope Leo, born Robert Francis Prevost and a lifelong Chicago White Sox fan, with a miniature crystal paperweight shaped like an American football, engraved with the State Department seal. 'I know you're a baseball guy, but... what do you get someone who has everything? I thought a crystal football,' Rubio said, according to video footage published by Vatican Media.

Pope Leo XIV gifted Marco Rubio a plant of peace.



In return, Marco Rubio gave the pope a crystal football.



The pope’s response?



“Wow. Okay.” pic.twitter.com/XZpFo0mSxW — Christopher Hale (@ChristopherHale) May 7, 2026

The pope paused. 'Wow,' he said. 'Okay.' The response was brief, visibly unrehearsed, and widely described as underwhelmed. The pontiff then handed Rubio a pen carved from olive wood alongside an illustrated book of Vatican works of art. 'The olive is obviously a plant of peace,' Leo said as he offered the gift. According to Letters From Leo, a newsletter published by Christopher Hale, a Catholic commentator who covers the papacy, the crystal football is the same paperweight Rubio carries to diplomatic meetings around the world.

The divergence in gift selection attracted immediate commentary. Where the Vatican's offering carried clear theological weight, the olive branch is rooted in the Catholic tradition from Gethsemane through Pacem in Terris, Rubio's present carried a State Department logo and a sporting reference the pope has no particular attachment to. The moment was captured on camera and the footage circulated rapidly on social media.

Rubio's Vatican Visit and What the Formal Readouts Left Out

Rubio arrived in Rome on the morning of 7 May 2026, the eve of the first anniversary of Pope Leo's election. His motorcade entered the Vatican through the Arch of Bells, an honour typically reserved for heads of state. The private audience with the pope lasted more than 45 minutes, after which Rubio met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, and Archbishop Paul R. Gallagher, the Holy See's foreign minister, bringing his total time at the Vatican to more than two hours.

The Holy See's press office described the conversations as 'cordial' and said 'the shared commitment to fostering good bilateral relations between the Holy See and the United States of America was reaffirmed,' according to its official statement. The Vatican added that discussions covered 'countries marked by war, political tensions, and difficult humanitarian situations, as well as the need to work tirelessly for peace.' The statement offered no endorsement of US foreign policy.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a readout published after the meeting that Rubio and Leo discussed 'the situation in the Middle East and topics of mutual interest in the Western Hemisphere.'

The statement described the meeting as underscoring 'the strong relationship between the United States and the Holy See and their shared commitment to promoting peace and human dignity.' Rubio posted on X shortly after departing: 'Met with @Pontifex to underscore our shared commitment to promoting peace and human dignity.'

Pope Leo's First Year and the Moral Authority Behind the Awkward Moment

The meeting took place one day before the first anniversary of Leo's election on 8 May 2025. The Chicago-born pontiff, 70, has spent much of his first year navigating an unusual position as an American pope whose moral pronouncements frequently conflict with the American president.

He has called for restraint in the Middle East, voiced concern for migrants facing US deportation policies, and condemned rhetoric targeting Iranian civilians, describing Trump's threat to destroy Iranian civilisation as 'truly unacceptable.'

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Leo has not met Trump in person. The Vatican confirmed there will be no papal visit to the United States in 2026, citing the November midterm elections, a standing Holy See policy against visiting countries ahead of major polls. According to CNN's reporting on the meeting, the Vatican made clear Thursday's meeting represented an attempt to return to behind-the-scenes diplomacy rather than any shift in the Holy See's public positions.

Rubio, a devout Catholic born to Cuban immigrant parents, was the second Trump official to meet the pope at the Vatican. The first meeting took place last year, when Rubio and Vice President JD Vance attended Leo's inaugural mass. Vance, who gifted the Chicago native a Chicago Bears jersey at that meeting, received a markedly warmer 'Good choice' in return.

The pope accepted a crystal football, handed back an olive branch, and the gap between the two gifts may be the most accurate diplomatic readout of the day.