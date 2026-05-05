Sarah Paulson walked the 2026 Met Gala carpet on 4 May wearing a gown built to mock the ultra-wealthy, at an event chaired by one of the richest men alive, and charged £73,500 ($100,000) per head to attend.

The American Horror Story actress, 51, wore Look 27 from Matières Fécales' Fall/Winter 2026 collection, 'The ONE Percent,' a runway shown in Paris on 3 February 2026 that was built from the ground up as a ferocious critique of extreme wealth and the systems that protect it. The look featured a red-grey tulle ball gown with exaggerated, theatrical proportions, white opera gloves, Boucheron jewellery, and its most talked-about element: a one-dollar bill taped across Paulson's eyes.

Online, the reaction split immediately, with one camp calling the look performance art and another pointing out that staging a critique of billionaire excess at a £73,500-a-ticket ($100,000-a-ticket) gala co-chaired by Jeff Bezos was not the contradiction-free statement it was intended to be.

Matières Fécales in Paris: The Collection Behind the Look

To understand why Paulson's choice landed so divisively, the collection itself demands scrutiny. Matières Fécales, the label founded by Montreal-born duo Hannah Rose Dalton and Steven Raj Bhaskaran, staged 'The ONE Percent' at the Palais Brongniart in Paris on 3 February 2026.

The show drew directly from an Oxfam study showing that the world's richest 1% hold almost half of global wealth. It was not a vague aesthetic gesture. It was a specific, sourced political argument rendered in fabric.

The collection unfolded in three acts. The first dissected bourgeois archetypes through distorted 'New Look' silhouettes and semi-couture pieces. Key props included the 'Guilt Gloves,' white lambskin opera gloves with blood-red stained palms, developed in collaboration with Christian Louboutin, and the dollar-bill masks, which models wore taped across their eyes to literalise the idea of being blinded by money.

The second act shifted to community, using jersey hoodie capes to acknowledge the subcultural network the brand had built. The third, 'The Immortals,' featured Dalton herself closing the show in a look originally conceived for their graduate project twelve years earlier, which had assigned students the same title for the year 2026.

Parisian label Matières Fécales (also known as Fecal Matter), founded by Hannah Rose Dalton and Steven Raj Bhaskaran, presented their Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show, titled "The One Percent," on 3 March 2026 at the Palais Brongniart in Paris. pic.twitter.com/2kc8i1AJdY — Christion Maronite (@eye_the49565) March 5, 2026

The show notes, as published by NSS Magazine, stated: 'Power concerns us all. Whether it is corrupted by those who govern us or absent when we need it most, we all have a relationship with it, and that is precisely what this collection is about.' 10 Magazine, covering the runway, summarised the show's closing note this way: 'This story of power comes to an end and as we have seen in history time after time, too much power can eclipse our humanity. Perhaps that's why we aren't born gods.' The collection did not hedge its message. Power, it argued, is grotesque, and wealth is its most reliable mask.

The designers' own backstory sharpens the work's credibility. Bhaskaran grew up in Montreal's working-class Cartierville neighbourhood; Dalton in the affluent enclave of Westmount. Their contrasting upbringings, as WWD reported, were the emotional engine of the collection, giving 'The ONE Percent' a biographical dimension that most political fashion lacks. This was not a label cynically borrowing the language of inequality. It was two designers processing their own lived experience of class through couture.

Bezos at the Helm and the Specific Irony of the Carpet Setting

The problem with Paulson's look was never the art. The problem was the address. This year's Met Gala was co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour, with Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos serving as honorary co-chairs and lead sponsors. Their contribution was reported by multiple outlets, including Reuters, at £7.35 million ($10 million). Bezos, with a net worth of approximately £204.8 billion ($278.5 billion) according to figures cited by Tyla, is precisely the category of person the Matières Fécales collection set out to anatomise.

The backlash outside the museum was not incidental. Protesters gathered outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, holding banners reading 'tax the rich' and 'eat the rich,' phrases that happen to echo the design language of the very collection Paulson wore inside. Activist group Everyone Hates Elon hid fake urine bottles throughout the museum in the days prior, referencing legal claims that Amazon warehouse workers were forced to urinate in bottles during shifts. Amazon's spokesperson told CNN: 'Safety is our top priority and at the core of everything we do. Amazon does not have fixed quotas at our facilities.' Amazon labour activist Chris Smalls was detained after allegedly attempting to enter the venue with a protest sign.

sarah paulson wears look 27 from indie brand matieres fecales' fall 2026 collection, a collection designed with the ethos of caricaturing and mocking the ultra-wealthy. bold choice to wear this to a gala chaired by one of the richest men on earth https://t.co/rwKjS3y4Rx pic.twitter.com/VcDlD69iM8 — ella devi (@ellad3vi) May 5, 2026

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist elected on an affordability platform, declined to attend. He told the news site Hell Gate: 'My focus is also on affordability and making the most expensive city in the United States affordable, and that's what I'm looking to spend a lot of my time focused on.'

His absence was noted precisely because he articulated what the Matières Fécales collection had tried to say through a dollar-bill blindfold: that extreme wealth has real, daily consequences that do not disappear because a gown is expensive enough to qualify as art.

The Backlash, the Defenders, and the Familiar Problem of Celebrity Protest Dressing

Audience reaction split along predictable lines, but the volume of criticism was significant.

Oli London posted on X: 'The actress, who is worth an estimated $12 million, used her outfit to call out the world's elite while attending the $100,000 per person Met Gala.' The $12 million figure refers to Paulson's reported net worth, as listed by Celebrity Net Worth. Others called it 'champagne socialism,' 'out of touch,' and 'a microcosm of how oblivious they are.'

Sarah Paulson wears dollar bill over her eyes to call out the ‘One Percent.’



The actress, who is worth an estimated $12 million, used her outfit to call out the world’s elite while attending the $100,000 per person Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/jWfIPdtWTn — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 5, 2026

The comparison to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's 2021 'Tax the Rich' dress at the same event was immediate. CNN noted at the time that the Met Gala's history of celebrity political dressing has long invited exactly this charge, that critics are conditioned to pounce on the contradiction of wearing a political message to an event where the entry price alone places the wearer in the economic tier they are notionally critiquing. The 'Tax the Rich' dress and the dollar-bill blindfold share the same structural weakness: both ask observers to treat fashion as equivalent to action.

Throwback to the moment Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a bold statement at the Met Gala 2021, wearing her now-iconic “Tax the Rich” gown. pic.twitter.com/xE7ikivssA — AOC | Fan Updates (@updatesaoc) May 4, 2026

Defenders made a coherent counter-argument. One post on X read: 'This is performance art, not a dress. The dollar bills are doing actual commentary, blindfolded by money, the gown is haute couture excess, and she's standing on the Met carpet staring back at us through cash.' The Red Carpet Fashion Awards observed: 'You could argue the contradiction. She's standing on the Met Gala carpet, in couture, at an event where the cost of entry is $75,000. But the look operates from within the system. By adopting the codes of couture and amplifying them to the point of discomfort, Paulson reflects the spectacle back on itself.'

Sarah Paulson: Hit. Conceptually unhinged, but a hit.



A grey tulle ballgown the size of a small studio flat, white opera gloves, a dollar bill taped across her eyes, blood-red lip. This is performance art, not a dress. The dollar bills are doing actual commentary, blindfolded by… pic.twitter.com/zNVOEK5Bji — Priyanka Jani (@priyankajani97) May 5, 2026

A collection that spent months arguing that power blinds those who hold it landed on a carpet funded by a man worth £204.8 billion, watched by a public that could not afford to be in the room, and the dollar bill across Paulson's eyes began to mean something its designers never quite intended.