Meghan Markle is said to be privately fuming in California after she and Prince Harry failed to secure an invitation to this year's Met Gala in New York on 4 May, with one insider claiming the Duchess of Sussex remains 'convinced' that a last‑minute call will arrive despite what is being framed as a deliberate snub.

The Met Gala is the annual star‑studded fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, and one of the most closely guarded guest lists in the celebrity calendar. Tickets are notoriously controlled and, in practice, guests are hand‑picked by Vogue's global editorial director Anna Wintour, who is also a co‑chair of this year's event alongside Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and tennis icon Venus Williams.

Meghan Markle Met Gala Invite Status Sparks Hollywood Speculation https://t.co/yiZkPmiFPt — Distinct Post. (@DistinctPost) April 15, 2026

The claims about Meghan's reaction come from unnamed sources quoted by the National Enquirer, a US tabloid that has repeatedly targeted the Sussexes. According to one such source, 'Meghan is still convinced her invite is coming. She refuses to accept it's not going to happen.'

A representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, however, has flatly denied that Meghan is bothered by the question of whether she will attend the Met Gala at all. Nothing has been independently confirmed.

The Anna Wintour Rift

The latest swirl of speculation around Meghan and Prince Harry has been given extra spice because of the duchess's reported history with Anna Wintour. The same tabloid previously claimed that Meghan, 44, greeted Wintour, 76, warmly during Paris Fashion Week in October, apparently hoping to turn the famously exacting Vogue chief into a business ally.

At the time, a tipster quoted by the Enquirer suggested Meghan, who has been building her new As Ever lifestyle brand, was 'determined' to end what was described as 'awkwardness with Anna.' That awkwardness, again according to unnamed sources, stemmed from an alleged falling‑out in 2022 when Wintour supposedly lost patience with what were characterised as diva‑ish demands and scrapped plans for Meghan to land a coveted cover of Vogue's British edition.

The latest round of briefings paints a picture of Meghan as genuinely puzzled by the apparent Met Gala cold shoulder. One insider said the duchess believes she and Wintour had 'such a lovely moment' in Paris, with the editor complimenting her outfit and even suggesting they should meet for drinks. In Meghan's telling, that encounter signalled that 'all the bad blood was water under the bridge.'

'It was totally positive, so in Meghan's view it just doesn't make sense that she and Harry would be left off the list,' the source said, before adding the blunt conclusion, 'It's getting harder to deny that this isn't a deliberate snub.'

The claims are not supported by on-the-record statements from Markle's representatives, Wintour's office or the Metropolitan Museum of Art. In the absence of such confirmation, the reporting relies on unnamed sources and unverified characterisations.

Celebrity Cool Crowd Turns on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

The supposed absence of Meghan and Prince Harry from the Met Gala guest list is being woven into a broader narrative about their standing in Hollywood. Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and relocating to California, the couple have traded palace protocol for high‑value media and streaming deals.

At the same time, their outspoken criticism of the royal family has led to fatigue, and sometimes outright hostility, among parts of the public and the entertainment world.

'According to sources,' as the Enquirer puts it, the Sussexes have seen their popularity 'nosedive' as celebrities and fans turn on them over alleged verbal attacks. The Met Gala non-invite is being treated as further evidence that they are no longer considered part of the celebrity 'cool crowd.'

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One insider quoted in the piece claims, rather cruelly, that 'people are just kind of over her,' accusing Meghan of sucking 'the air out of every room' and always making situations 'about herself.' The source goes on to insist that 'Anna does not want that.'

Another insists that Meghan is 'holding out for a last‑minute change' on the guest list. Yet, the longer the silence continues, the same source argues, 'the harder it is to ignore that yet again she and Harry have not been included in the cool crowd. It's humiliating.'

The Met Gala rumour mill only magnifies that dynamic, casting Meghan as a woman seeking elite approval and increasingly thwarted by the tastemakers she once appeared poised to join.

At the heart of it all sits a simple practical fact, the organisers of the Met Gala have not announced a full guest list and do not typically explain why any particular public figure is or is not invited. Until someone on the record confirms a snub, the story remains an exercise in reading runways and red carpets as tea leaves.