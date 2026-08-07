A New York City man's TikTok plea to Mayor Zohran Mamdani over potholes appeared to receive a quick response after he returned from work to find the damaged road repaired, turning a complaint into a viral moment.

The TikTok user, known as @swiperdm, posted a video on 9 July showing two potholes and cracks in the road. Addressing Mamdani directly, he asked the mayor for help, pointing out the damage and repeating his name.

In a follow-up video, he returned from work to discover the potholes had been filled. His surprise quickly spread online, with viewers praising the speed of the repair and debating whether Mamdani deserved credit.

NYC Man Tags Mamdani Over Potholes

In his first video, the TikToker filmed the damaged road and told Mamdani: 'We need your help, gang.' He pointed towards the large hole and surrounding cracks before tagging the mayor.

A young man in NYC shared a video on TikTok at the start of his day tagging Mamdani about a pothole and by the end of the day, it was fixed pic.twitter.com/w5wGY64kf3 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 5, 2026

The second video showed the repaired section of road. 'Look what happened after I come back from work,' he said, appearing stunned by how quickly the potholes had disappeared.

The videos attracted widespread attention after the repair appeared to happen within hours. However, neither Mamdani nor his administration has publicly confirmed that the mayor personally ordered the repair.

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Mamdani's Pothole Push

The viral TikTok comes as Mamdani has made pothole repairs a visible part of his administration's focus on everyday city services.

In March, the mayor's office launched a citywide pothole blitz, reporting that NYC Department of Transportation crews had repaired more than 50,000 potholes since 1 January.

By April, the administration said crews had filled 100,000 potholes during Mamdani's first 100 days in office.

'For weeks, DOT crews have been out before sunrise, filling potholes and making our streets safer and more accessible,' Mamdani said on 6 April in a press release from his office. 'This is the often-invisible work that keeps our city moving, and it's exactly what New Yorkers deserve: a government that not only hears their concerns, but delivers solutions big and small.'

Mamdani has described the strategy as 'pothole politics', arguing that tackling everyday problems is key to building public trust in government.

An X post also highlighted how New Yorkers have increasingly turned to social media to report problems, with residents tagging Mamdani over issues and some fixes reportedly happening quickly.

NEW: New Yorkers have started a trend of tagging Mayor Zohran Mamdani to report problems around the city and the fixes are happening so quickly that the videos are going viral.



A dangerous playground hazard was repaired after a resident wrote a letter. A pothole was filled the… pic.twitter.com/Nya8TAK0vi — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) August 6, 2026

Internet Reacts

The apparent same-day repair sparked enthusiastic reactions across social media, with supporters praising Mamdani's responsiveness.

'Zohran literally can't sleep, knowing that New Yorkers are suffering,' one commenter wrote, calling him a 'superhero'.

Another joked that Mamdani was 'literally getting sh*t done', while a different user said the moment showed that politicians could make meaningful changes when they wanted to.

Others compared the response with services in their own cities, saying the video made them hopeful while expressing frustration with slower local government.

On Reddit, however, some users pushed back against the idea that the repair proved Mamdani personally fixed the potholes. Several noted that New Yorkers can report potholes through official channels and said repairs had also happened quickly without going viral.

Pothole Returns

The story took another turn after a later update showed the repaired pothole had reportedly returned, appearing larger than before. The development prompted renewed debate over whether the original repair was carried out by city crews and whether it had been properly completed.

The episode has nevertheless become a viral example of how social media is increasingly being used to highlight everyday problems in New York, while Mamdani's administration continues to make pothole repairs a part of its public-service agenda.