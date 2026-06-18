New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has confirmed he is using minoxidil to address early signs of hair loss. The revelation came during a casual conversation on the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast, where the 34-year-old leader spoke openly about his hair care routine and efforts to maintain his appearance. The clip has since gone viral, drawing comments on his candour at a time when he is advancing an ambitious policy agenda for the city.

Mamdani made the comments while being prepared for recording in his backyard at Gracie Mansion. The exchange occurred on the eve of significant sports events for New York, contributing to its informal and unexpected tone.

The Podcast Exchange

Host Pablo Torre noted that Mamdani's hair looked great during the setup. The mayor responded by explaining his efforts to maintain it through daily routines. 'I've been blow drying my hair. Yeah. It's a lot of maintenance, right? I know. But this is I'm 40 and I'm like hairline's looking great. Philippines, man. The Philippine DNA. I'm on that minoxidil,' he said.

When Pablo asked if he was really using the treatment, Mamdani confirmed it. 'Yeah. Since like 6 months ago.' He then joked about the treatment helping him to 'push off Turkey like out of the term,' referring to a potential hair transplant procedure in Turkey.

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He added a further quip about turning up at the airport in disguise to avoid recognition.The mayor linked the hair changes to the pressures of his new position, noting that the job can accelerate such personal concerns, although he indicated the thinning had begun before he took office.

Mamdani's Path To The Mayoralty

Born in Uganda to filmmaker Mira Nair, Mamdani built his political profile through grassroots activism in Queens. He previously served as the state assembly member for the 36th district, covering neighbourhoods such as Astoria. In the 2025 mayoral race he achieved an upset victory in the Democratic primary against former governor Andrew Cuomo.

His platform focused on progressive measures to improve affordability, including rent freezes, free bus services and city-owned grocery stores. He won the general election and was sworn in as mayor on 1 January 2026. Mamdani is the city's first Muslim mayor, first African-born mayor and youngest since 1892.

In his early months in office he has prioritised consumer protections and tenant support, signing executive orders targeting junk fees and hidden charges.

The Viral Moment And Its Reach

The podcast segment has resonated widely online, with many users praising the mayor's straightforward discussion of a common personal issue. Social media activity around the admission increased sharply in the days after the episode aired earlier this month.

One widely circulated post on X captured the essence of the viral clip, describing how Mamdani openly admitted to using minoxidil for about six months after noticing changes to his hair and joked about delaying a future trip to Turkey for a hair transplant. The post noted that some viewers called it refreshingly honest.

🚨 ZOHRAN MAMDANI ADMITS HE'S USING MINOXIDIL TO SAVE HIS HAIRLINE — AND THE INTERNET IS LOSING IT



A clip of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is going viral after a conversation took a completely unexpected turn...



His hairline.



During the interview setup, Mamdani openly… pic.twitter.com/KyinmePG5n — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) June 3, 2026

The conversation has prompted others to share their own experiences with hair loss, adding to the clip's relatability. As of 18 June 2026 the discussion continues to generate interest, offering a humanising glimpse into the mayor even as he advances his policy priorities on making New York more affordable for its residents.