A historic NBA Finals comeback by the New York Knicks descended into dangerous civil unrest in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday night, leaving ten police officers injured and resulting in 56 arrests.

Moments after the Knicks won game four of the NBA Finals, rallying from 29 points down in the third quarter to stun the San Antonio Spurs 107-106, thousands of euphoric fans flooded the streets surrounding Madison Square Garden.

Guided by 36 points from Jalen Brunson and a last-second, game-winning tip-in by OG Anunoby, the dramatic victory gave the Knicks a commanding 3-1 series lead, putting the team within one win of ending a 53-year championship drought.

However, the celebration quickly spiralled out of control as raucous crowds vandalised a yellow taxi cab, damaged fast-food outlets, blocked traffic, and defied strict police orders to disperse.

Knicks Fans' Victory Turned Chaos In Midtown

As thousands of euphoric supporters poured out of Madison Square Garden, post-game celebrations rapidly spilled into the surrounding streets, gridlocking Midtown intersections between Fifth and Eighth Avenues.

CBS News reported that the gathering turned hostile when crowds began swarming trapped commuters and targeting vehicles caught in the dense blockades.

The escalating chaos was captured in a shocking video that amassed more than four million views on X, showing an iconic yellow cab being thoroughly trashed by fans in a frenzy of celebration.

BREAKING: Knicks Fans climb and smash Yellow cab on 7th Avenue in NYC after Knicks win Game 4 of the NBA Finals



Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 | Licensing desk@freedomnews.tv pic.twitter.com/gGuREGp8sL — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 11, 2026

Witnesses noted that individuals stood on the car and stomped on its roof until the windscreen shattered, while one fan stood on the bonnet to beat the vehicle with a leather belt to the cheers of the crowd.

Meanwhile, four NYPD vans were also severely damaged after fans scaled them to chant slogans, ignoring direct dispersal orders. The NYPD later branded the behaviour 'reckless and dangerous,' adding that the police presence had already been elevated due to incidents during previous Finals games.

Read more Spurs Vs Knicks Game 4 Turns Hollywood as Taylor Swift and Other A-listers Storm Madison Square Garden Spurs Vs Knicks Game 4 Turns Hollywood as Taylor Swift and Other A-listers Storm Madison Square Garden

Fast-Food Joints Trashed, Employee Attacked

The post-game disorder rapidly spread from the streets into local businesses. In one widely shared video circulating on social media, a group of alleged Knicks fans was filmed storming a Five Guys outlet.

Online captions claimed the mob targeted an employee who was reportedly a San Antonio Spurs supporter. The footage shows individuals hurling heavy metal chairs over the service counter at the worker.

Knicks fans have gone WILD, going after a five guys employee Spurs fan after game 4 win😳 pic.twitter.com/b27PUXfW5E — Hoops (@Hoopss) June 11, 2026

In a desperate bid to defend themselves, the employee threw French fries from a fryer basket, but the countermeasure failed to deter the rioters. Several fans then breached the counter to physically assault the staff member.

While it remains unclear exactly what triggered the initial confrontation, a separate video captured the assailants fleeing the restaurant immediately after the attack.

Multiple Fans Arrested Amid Chaotic Celebrations

As the chaos unfolded, law enforcement deployed hundreds of officers to Midtown to regain control of the volatile situation. An NYPD spokesperson confirmed that police eventually took 56 individuals into custody as the reckless behaviour escalated across various intersections.

Of those detained, 15 face formal criminal charges—including assault on police officers, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and weapons possession—while 41 others received criminal court summonses. Authorities also reported that ten officers suffered injuries during the widespread disturbances.

Meanwhile, the Knicks and Spurs will meet again in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, 13 June. With New York holding a 3-1 series lead, a victory would secure the team's first NBA championship since 1973, ending a 53-year title drought.