A bizarre daytime display at Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star has gone viral after a woman, believed by many viewers to be performing a witch ritual, was filmed surrounding the landmark with symbolic items and handwritten messages reading 'Trump Out' and 'No Pedophile'.

The footage, shared by content creator Johnny Palmadessa on Wednesday, 24 June, quickly spread across social media and sparked mixed reactions.

Ritual Scene Captured on Hollywood Boulevard

The scene unfolded in broad daylight outside 6801 Hollywood Boulevard, where Palmadessa has been documenting Trump's star as part of his ongoing daily series.

In what he described as his 97th consecutive visit, he filmed a woman seated cross-legged beside the plaque, slowly moving her fingers over a string of rosary beads while several books were spread around the star.

At the centre of the monument sat a small jar-like object concealed beneath a white cloth. Resting on top were handwritten notes bearing the messages 'Trump Out' and 'No Pedophile', adding to the mystery surrounding the display.

As he recorded the scene, Palmadessa remarked, 'A witch is casting a spell on Donald Trump's star, which I imagine probably isn't good for him,' before reading the notes aloud.

The woman remained beside the star for an extended period, drawing the attention of passers-by. While many viewers described the display as a witchcraft ritual, there has been no independent verification of the woman's intentions beyond what is visible in the footage.

The video has since amassed millions of views across social media, attracting more than 6 million views on Instagram and a further 1.7 million views on TikTok.

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Viral Video Draws Mixed Reactions

The footage prompted mixed reactions across social media, with some users applauding the apparent protest while others condemned what they viewed as a disrespectful display directed at the US President.

Some commenters responded with humour. One wrote, 'What time is she doing this? So I can meditate and add power to this at the same time,' while another joked, 'Y'all, this is so bad. What if it doesn't work?'

Others criticised the display, although some did so tongue-in-cheek. 'I'm gonna lie, it's so disrespectful,' one user wrote, while another quipped, 'That's so disrespectful. Like, why didn't she invite me? We could've done it together.'

Not everyone was amused. One commenter wrote, 'That demon-possessed garbage should be kicked off that walkway.'

Trump's Star Has Faced Years Of Protests

Trump received his Hollywood Walk of Fame star in January 2007 in recognition of his work as producer and host of The Apprentice. Located at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard, it was the 2,327th star added to the famous attraction.

Since Trump entered politics, however, the landmark has repeatedly become the focus of demonstrations and vandalism. In October 2016, James Otis smashed the star with a sledgehammer and pickaxe, causing damage so severe that it had to be replaced.

Two years later, Austin Clay destroyed the replacement with a pickaxe before surrendering to police, while another person reportedly attacked the star in 2020 dressed as the Incredible Hulk. The monument has also been repeatedly defaced with graffiti, political slogans, mock jail bars, and other protest displays.

Despite the recurring damage, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has consistently restored the star, which continues to attract tourists, demonstrators, and curious onlookers. The latest viral video has now added another chapter to the landmark's long history as one of Hollywood's most politically charged attractions.