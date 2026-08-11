New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is facing fresh scrutiny after resurfaced footage showed him outlining how his campaign used what he called 'validators' to win over white progressive voters by having trusted political allies tell them to 'trust us, believe in us'.

The clip, recorded in 2020 for a Turkish American community broadcaster, shows Mamdani explaining that many of those voters saw themselves 'first as progressive' and, in his words, needed 'someone in the middle' to vouch for his platform.

The video began recirculating on X on 10 August 2026, months after Mamdani won City Hall, and has since been shared by conservative commentary outlets.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, was elected mayor on a platform centred on rent freezes and free bus services, attracting a committed progressive base while facing criticism from opponents over his approach to identity and coalition politics.

Mamdani's Own Words on Identity and 'Validators'

The footage, originally broadcast on TASC TV, the channel of the Turkish American National Steering Committee, and republished this week by the outlet Louder with Crowder, shows Mamdani saying: 'I think that minority communities, because we have never had representation, we are tied much more to identity.

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White communities, they've had representation forever, and so for them their tie is a little less identity and a little more ideology.'

He adds that many voters 'think of themselves first as progressive voters', which is why his campaign spoke to them through 'our platform, our progressive platform' rather than shared background.

Mamdani goes on to say that reaching those voters required 'someone in the middle to be a validator, someone to tell them to trust us, believe in us'.

He names two people who have played that role for him: Tiffany Cabán, the Queens City Councilwoman and co-chair of the Council's Progressive Caucus, and Cynthia Nixon, the actress and former New York gubernatorial candidate who ran to the left of Andrew Cuomo in the 2018 Democratic primary.

Who Cabán and Nixon Are to His Campaign

Both women have longstanding ties to New York's progressive movement and have endorsed a string of democratic socialist and insurgent left-wing candidates over the years, according to public endorsement pages linked to their campaigns and allied groups.

Neither Cabán nor Nixon had publicly commented on the resurfaced footage at the time of writing, and IBTimes UK has not independently verified any additional statement from either beyond what appears in the clip itself.

I just found this clip of Zohran Mamdani on an Arab podcast, admitting that he fooled white liberals



Progressive ideology is just a tool



His real priority? "Identity" pic.twitter.com/cj9TrN3ryu — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 10, 2026

How Critics Are Framing the Resurfaced Clip

Louder with Crowder, which republished the footage, described it as evidence that Mamdani's team understood 'how easy it is to manipulate the people who wound up electing him', a characterisation that does not appear verbatim in Mamdani's own words.

That interpretation has been shared across social media since the clip resurfaced. Mamdani's recorded comments set out a coalition-building tactic in which a candidate appears alongside locally known figures to build cross‑demographic trust.

Mamdani's office had not issued a public response to the renewed circulation of the footage by the time of publication. The mayor has addressed earlier resurfaced clips from his 2025 campaign without disputing their authenticity, though he has not directly responded to this particular recording.

Whether the comments amount to a damaging admission or a description of how his campaign sought support remains, for now, a matter of interpretation rather than settled fact.