New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has blamed a 'miscommunication' by his own staff after the NYPD publicly rejected City Hall's claim that his wife would travel with a police security detail to Syria and Lebanon.

The reversal has done little to quell criticism online, with the episode becoming an early flashpoint in the mayor's relationship with the police department he oversees.

NYPD Rejects City Hall's Claim

Mayoral spokesperson Dora Pekec had said Rama Duwaji's 'security detail will be joining her when she travels to visit family in Syria and Lebanon'. A source familiar with the arrangement said Duwaji, whom Mamdani has described as a 'private person', had requested the escort herself.

Hours later, an NYPD spokesperson issued a pointed rebuttal. 'The NYPD does not send officers to countries with level four travel advisories for discretionary reasons not linked to investigative work,' the spokesperson said, adding that 'this is not an investigative trip, and therefore, NYPD personnel will not be traveling there for it.'

A person familiar with the process told IBTimes that officials are understood not to have consulted the commissioner before the mayor's statement was issued. Facing questions over the contradiction, Mamdani told PIX11, 'There was a miscommunication. She has not yet taken that trip and when she takes that trip it will be without any NYPD detail.'

Former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton called the prospect of sending officers to countries on the 'Do Not Travel' list 'ill-advised', noting it would be 'expensive' and require significant federal cooperation. 'There would be lots of hoops you'd have to go through for that kind of assignment,' he said.

David Catalfamo, former communications director for ex-Governor George Pataki, said Mamdani would need to tighten coordination with police on security matters going forward. 'The political folks want to run ahead of the story. It doesn't work that way when it comes to security,' he said.

Both Syria and Lebanon sit on the US State Department's 'Do Not Travel' list. Duwaji, a 29-year-old Syrian-American artist, is due to begin the trip on 20 September and travelled overseas last month without police protection.

Reddit Thread Draws Hundreds of Reactions

A Reddit thread discussing the story drew hundreds of upvotes and dozens of comments mocking the mayor over the request. A post on r/Conservative sharing a RedState article on the story, titled 'Mamdani's Wife Gets Brutal Response After Asking NYPD to Babysit Her in War Zones', gathered more than 570 upvotes and dozens of comments within a day.

One commenter, flaired as a 'Christian Conservative', questioned how the mayor's office believed the NYPD could function as an overseas protective service. They wrote that Mamdani appeared to think 'the city PD works like the Secret Service', adding that the department has no jurisdiction outside New York City.

Read more NYC First Lady Rama Duwaji Reportedly Bringing Taxpayer-Funded NYPD Bodyguards to Syria and Lebanon NYC First Lady Rama Duwaji Reportedly Bringing Taxpayer-Funded NYPD Bodyguards to Syria and Lebanon

Several other users pointed to the apparent contradiction between Mamdani's past campaigning to reduce NYPD funding and his office's initial request for officers to accompany his wife abroad. One reply simply asked, 'Didn't they want to defund the police?', a comment that drew dozens of upvotes of its own.

Other commenters focused on the practicalities of the request. One user argued that the NYPD 'shouldn't be providing security anywhere outside of their jurisdiction', suggesting that any legitimate diplomatic protection should come from the State Department instead.

The episode has become an early flashpoint in Mamdani's relationship with Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, a moderate who has clashed with the mayor before, including over his response to police shootings and a snowball-throwing incident he downplayed.

For a mayor whose political identity has been closely tied to reducing NYPD funding and scope, public mockery over a request for police protection carries particular weight. The confusion has raised fresh questions about coordination between City Hall and the department it oversees.