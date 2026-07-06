The OPEC+ alliance has agreed to increase oil production by 188,000 barrels a day from August as it continues gradually unwinding voluntary supply cuts introduced in 2023, while warning future production increases could still be paused or reversed if market conditions change.

The decision followed a virtual meeting on Saturday involving Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman. The seven countries said the additional production would take effect from August as part of their latest monthly adjustment under the alliance's production strategy.

In a statement, OPEC+ said it remained committed to supporting oil market stability and would continue reviewing production levels each month. It added that future increases could be 'increased, paused or reversed' depending on evolving market conditions.

Output Increases Remain Under Review

The August adjustment marks the latest step in the alliance's phased return of production after voluntary cuts introduced in 2023 to support oil prices. It is the fifth consecutive monthly production increase approved by the seven participating countries since output began being restored. Including the latest increase, they have approved almost 800,000 barrels a day of additional output between April and August, although actual production has not always matched higher quotas. OPEC+ said the gradual approach is intended to balance supply with changing market conditions while avoiding sharp disruptions to oil prices.

The seven participating countries said future production decisions would continue to depend on market conditions, with monthly reviews determining whether output should increase further, pause or be reversed.

OPEC+ also said each production adjustment would remain dependent on member compliance and broader global supply and demand trends.

🚨OPEC+ TO PUMP MORE OIL AS PRICES RETURN TO PRE-WAR LEVELS



OPEC+ will raise output by another 188,000 barrels per day from August, continuing monthly hikes as the Strait of Hormuz gradually reopens, per Reuters.



The move comes as WTI crude has dropped from above $105 in early… pic.twitter.com/FaKfRi57EC — Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) July 5, 2026

Countries Must Compensate for Earlier Overproduction

OPEC+ also reaffirmed its commitment to the wider Declaration of Cooperation, the agreement governing production targets among participating members.

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The group said the latest production increase would allow participating countries to accelerate compensation for previous overproduction while remaining within the alliance's overall production framework.

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee will continue overseeing production levels and assessing whether participating countries comply with agreed production quotas and plans to make up earlier overproduction.

OPEC+ also confirmed that countries will continue making up previous overproduction until the end of December 2026.

Next Decision Due in August

The production increase comes as oil markets continue balancing global supply against uncertainty over demand growth. Oil prices have eased in recent weeks as concerns over supply disruptions in the Gulf have receded, leaving traders focused on future demand and the pace of additional OPEC+ production.

Although production targets have increased in recent months, actual output has not always risen at the same pace, as some participating countries continue working to meet quotas and compensate for earlier overproduction.

While OPEC+ approved another increase for August, it stressed that no future adjustments have been guaranteed. The alliance said maintaining flexibility would remain central to its strategy of supporting market stability as conditions continue to change.

The seven participating countries also confirmed they would continue holding monthly meetings to review market conditions, production compliance and compensation targets. Ministers are scheduled to meet again on 2 August to review the market, assess members' compliance with production targets and decide whether production levels should be adjusted again for September.