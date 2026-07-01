Donald Trump is weighing whether to keep negotiating with Iran or return to full-scale strikes, while Vice President JD Vance has publicly framed the talks as a way to 'refill the world's oil economy,' according toThe Wall Street Journal and remarks he made on a podcast.

The row matters because it goes to the heart of how the White House is handling the Iran ceasefire, the Strait of Hormuz and global oil supplies, all while leaving the market on edge.

The news came after a burst of fresh violence in and around the Strait of Hormuz, where the US and Iranian sides have been trading blows under a fragile ceasefire framework. Trump recently held secret talks with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Gen Dan Caine about whether to resume large-scale attacks, with some officials calling that option 'finishing the job.'

Iran Ceasefire And The Oil Calculation

The Trump administration's public line is that it wants Iran pushed back from any nuclear ambitions, but the Vice President's comments suggest a more immediate economic calculation is also in play. On The Michael Knowles Show podcast, Vance said Trump had told aides to use the memorandum of understanding to 'refill the world's oil economy' and 'refill some stocks,' before seeing 'where the hand is.'

That is a revealing phrase, because it puts the Iran ceasefire in the same frame as the oil market rather than pure diplomacy. Vance also said the President was weighing two broad paths, a long-term deal requiring 'a significant change in Iranian behavior,' or what he called 'banking our wins' from the previous strikes, with the possibility of further action if Trump decides it is necessary.

Trump himself is said to be uneasy about any move that would blow up negotiations completely. He is open to letting talks run beyond the August 18 deadline if progress is made, even though he has also signalled he is content to answer ceasefire violations with temporary strikes.

Strait Of Hormuz Raises The Stakes

The Strait of Hormuz is the kind of pressure point that can turn a regional flare-up into a global headache in minutes. The reporting says the latest violence began after Iran launched one-way suicide drones at US-backed cargo ships passing through the waterway, which carries roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supply.

The US military response, according to the same report, destroyed Iranian missile and drone storage locations and radar sites along the Persian Gulf. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the approach, saying, 'Violence will be met with violence...there were attacks on commercial vessels that the United States of America, directed by the President, responded to.'

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That is not the language of a neat peace process. It is the language of a very unstable bargain, one where oil, deterrence and domestic politics are all colliding at once. And, frankly, that makes the ceasefire look less like a settled peace than a pause with a short fuse.

Iran's Demands And America's Red Line

Negotiators are also still miles apart on substance. The US is demanding that Tehran abandon its nuclear ambitions and hand over its stockpile of enriched uranium, while Iran wants joint control of the Strait of Hormuz and for Washington to unfreeze billions of dollars in frozen assets in the Middle East, according to the reporting.

That gap helps explain why Trump seems to be holding both a carrot and a stick at the same time. One side of his strategy is to keep talks alive, perhaps long enough to stabilise oil flows and calm the market, while the other is to keep the threat of renewed strikes hanging over Tehran like a hammer.

It is a risky balancing act, and the White House knows it. Trump fears that renewed attacks could permanently derail the effort to reach a deal over Iran's nuclear programme, even as some aides continue to discuss tougher military options behind closed doors.

The White House has not publicly gone beyond its usual hard line. For now, though, the message emerging from Washington is blunt enough, the ceasefire is being treated as leverage, the oil market is part of the calculation, and Iran is being told that the next move is still on the table.