Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday that the United States has been secretly taking 'millions of barrels' of oil from Iran during the current conflict, telling reporters at the White House that this undisclosed operation is one reason crude prices are around $85 a barrel rather than '$250.'

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have intensified sharply in recent days. Earlier on Wednesday, via a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said Iran would 'pay the price' after a US Apache helicopter was reportedly shot down over the Strait of Hormuz. The US then launched strikes against Iranian targets, and global markets have been struggling to price in the risk of a wider confrontation in one of the world's most sensitive energy corridors. Nothing about the alleged oil removal has been independently confirmed, so the claim should be treated with a measure of caution.

Donald Trump Ties Secret Iran Oil Move to Lower Crude Prices

Standing in front of cameras at the White House, Trump pivoted from discussing fresh military strikes to what he cast as a largely hidden economic front.

'Do you know we've been taking out millions of barrels of oil. Nobody knows about it. You know who doesn't know about it? Iran, until right now,' he told reporters, asserting that the quiet transfer of crude was helping hold down prices.

He went on to argue that without this operation, benchmark oil prices would be three times higher. In his telling, US action is the difference between crude trading at around $85 and a nightmarish $250 a barrel scenario that would hit motorists, airlines and manufacturers worldwide.

Trump also claimed the United States took out 22 Iranian ships late on Tuesday night and said previous US strikes had destroyed Iranian radar capabilities, leaving Tehran effectively blind to American movements. There was no immediate corroboration of the 22-ship figure from the Pentagon or independent monitors, and Iranian officials had not publicly responded to the specific allegations at the time of writing.

The President's detail-light description leaves basic questions hanging. How, exactly, is the US moving 'millions of barrels' of Iranian oil without detection from a country that he also says has lost radar but remains deeply embedded in Gulf shipping routes. Whether this is exaggeration, a loose description of sanctions enforcement or a genuinely covert extraction effort is not yet clear.

Donald Trump Threatens to Hit Iran 'Very Hard' Again

If the energy remarks were startling, the tone on military action was more familiar. Donald Trump boasted that US forces had hit Iran 'hard' and pledged further blows.

'We'll see what happens, but we hit them hard yesterday, and we're going to hit them again hard today... And we'll see what happens with the deal. We were really close to the deal, but they keep tapping us along,' he said, reviving his long-running argument that only intense pressure will bring Tehran to the table on acceptable terms.

He insisted that the US proposal on the table would prevent Iran from ever acquiring a nuclear weapon. 'They should sign the deal, it's a good deal,' he added. That, too, is Trump-world framing rather than settled fact. Negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme have splintered between US administrations, European allies and Tehran's own shifting red lines, and there is no public document matching his description currently on offer.

The White House did not provide further documentation to back either the nuclear claim or the oil operation in the immediate aftermath of his remarks. Without that, much of what Trump said remains assertion rather than verifiable record.

Reporter: Are you concerned, Mr. President, about the latest inflation number which came out this morning?



Trump: No, I love it. I love the inflation. pic.twitter.com/vktX6C9lbk — Acyn (@Acyn) June 10, 2026

Markets Jolt as Oil Climbs and Equities Slide

Traders did not wait for clarity. US equities stayed under pressure through Wednesday's session as the rhetoric over Iran escalated. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 700 points at its worst level of the day before trimming losses to trade roughly 580 points lower. The S&P 500 was down about 0.8 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped nearly 1.2 per cent.

Energy markets, meanwhile, edged higher, though nowhere near the $250 scenario Donald Trump painted. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for July delivery were up around 3.17 per cent, hovering near $91 a barrel. Brent crude for August gained roughly 2.73 per cent to trade just under $94.

Read more Surrender, War or Recession: Analysts Warn Trump's Iran Options All Carry Catastrophic Costs Surrender, War or Recession: Analysts Warn Trump's Iran Options All Carry Catastrophic Costs

Oil-linked exchange traded funds moved in tandem. The United States Oil Fund climbed about 3 per cent, and the leveraged ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil fund rose more than 5 per cent.

Broad equity ETFs reflected the same risk-off mood that ran through Wall Street screens. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF was down 0.91 per cent, the Invesco QQQ Trust, which tracks the Nasdaq 100, slipped 1.35 per cent, and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF lost 1.16 per cent.

Interestingly, retail sentiment on Stocktwits towards the S&P 500 ETF remained in 'bullish' territory despite the sell-off, suggesting that a chunk of individual investors either doubt this stand-off will spiral further or see any Iran-driven dip as a chance to buy. Whether that optimism is vindicated may depend less on algorithmic trading models and more on what Donald Trump chooses to say next about Iran, oil and the price the region is going to pay.