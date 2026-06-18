The same president who declared American energy independence from the Middle East has now warned the world was weeks away from running out of fuel entirely.

Speaking at the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, on 17 June 2026, President Donald Trump admitted that global oil reserves were approaching a catastrophic threshold, and that the looming exhaustion of those reserves was among the primary forces that drove his administration to accept a memorandum of understanding with Iran. The admission stands in direct contradiction to sweeping statements he made just ten weeks earlier, in which he told the American public that the United States had no need whatsoever for Middle Eastern energy.

A Self-Made Contradiction

In a nationally televised address on 1 April 2026, Trump declared: 'We're now totally independent of the Middle East. We are there to help. We don't have to be there. We don't need their oil. We don't need anything they have.' The statement was framed as evidence that the US-Israel military campaign against Iran, known as Operation Epic Fury, was a strategic choice rather than a necessity.

At the time, global benchmark Brent crude had already climbed to around $105 a barrel and petrol prices had surged past $4 per gallon for the first time in more than three years, a direct consequence of Iranian disruption to the Strait of Hormuz. Trump called the financial pain 'short-term' and attributed it to Iranian aggression, not to the war his own administration launched.

Analysts immediately pushed back. Clark Williams-Derry, an energy finance analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, told PolitiFact that net exporter status 'has essentially no impact on the prices Americans pay at the pump,' underscoring a basic reality of oil markets: disruption anywhere sends prices everywhere.

March 9: "We're now totally independent of the Middle East. We don't need their oil."



April 1: "It doesn't really affect us. We have so much oil. We have tremendous oil and gas, much more than we need."



June 17: If I didn't agree to the MOU, we "would run out of reserves at… pic.twitter.com/CXILKuTRad — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 17, 2026

The Reserves Crisis

By June, the independence Trump had boasted about had given way to a very real emergency. Speaking to reporters at the G7 summit on 17 June, Trump said: 'Also, we run out of reserves in about four weeks. You know, there are reserves all over the world, and we would really run out, and there'll be a time when you wouldn't be able to get it. And you want to see bedlam?'

The White House declined to elaborate on whether Trump was referring specifically to US or global inventories, referring reporters back to his original remarks. The ambiguity did little to reassure markets.

US commercial oil inventories had been draining rapidly. Cushing, Oklahoma, where West Texas Intermediate futures are priced, had seen stockpiles fall from roughly 33 million barrels seven weeks earlier to approximately 24.5 million barrels, approaching what analysts describe as 'operationally low levels' of around 20 million barrels.

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve, sitting at 365.1 million barrels as of the week ending 22 May 2026, has now reached roughly half its all-time capacity of 726.6 million barrels. Consumer sentiment hit a recorded low of 44.8 in May 2026.

Industry Warnings And Political Pressure

The energy industry had been sounding the alarm for months. In March, the CEOs of Exxon, Chevron and ConocoPhillips warned in a series of White House meetings with Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum that disruption to energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz would continue to create volatility in global energy markets.

By June, American Petroleum Institute CEO Mike Sommers had gone public. 'We're sounding the alarm on these inventories going to record lows,' he told Fox Business. 'We have to solve this problem in the Strait of Hormuz.' Some commercial inventories, according to reporting by the Washington Post, could be wiped out within weeks, coinciding with peak summer fuel demand.

The International Energy Agency, which in January had forecast global oil demand growth of roughly 930,000 barrels per day for 2026, revised that to a year-over-year contraction of approximately 420,000 barrels per day by May, a reversal driven by the ongoing blockade and surging prices.

Congressional Democrats had begun placing Trump's earlier claims on the record. A May 2026 letter from House Oversight Democrats to the White House noted that crude oil prices had surged approximately 50 per cent since the start of 2026 and that American consumers had collectively shouldered at least $32 billion in additional fuel costs due to the war.

Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. Oil is flowing. Gas prices are falling. Markets are roaring.



A WIN for America and the world. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5klJgQkPMV — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 18, 2026

The Cost Of A Broken Promise

Trump had pledged at his January 2025 inauguration to 'bring prices down, fill our strategic reserves up again right to the top, and export American energy all over the world.' That promise was not fulfilled before the Iran conflict began, leaving emergency reserves significantly below where they would need to be to absorb a shock of this magnitude.

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At Évian, Trump described the Iran deal as necessary to 'avoid an economic catastrophe.' 'What this does is it allows the ships to go,' he said. 'If we keep bombing, those ships won't be going.' The US-Iran memorandum of understanding was signed early on 18 June 2026.

Whether the Strait of Hormuz resumes normal tanker traffic quickly enough to prevent the 'bedlam' Trump himself described remains the defining economic question of a crisis his own administration created.