Saudi Arabia and the UAE have blocked American strikes on Iran, delivering a major setback for US strategy in the Middle East. President Donald Trump announced he had postponed a planned attack at the request of Gulf allies, who are concerned about the risk of Iranian retaliation and economic disruption.

The decision, made public in mid-May, illustrates the extent to which even close partners can constrain American military planning in the region as the 2026 Iran war enters a new phase.

Gulf Allies Deny Airspace Access for US Operations Against Iran

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have firmly denied the United States permission to use their territory or airspace for strikes on Iran. Saudi officials stated they would not allow such use, a position that the UAE has also adopted to safeguard their security and economic interests. This has left key US bases in the area unavailable for offensive missions.

The restriction has forced military planners in Washington to reconsider options that previously relied on Gulf infrastructure. Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia and Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE were previously considered vital assets. Without access, operations would require longer flight paths, raising both costs and risks to counterattacks from Iranian forces. Recent Iranian attacks on Gulf targets have reinforced this caution.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have intercepted missiles aimed at their cities and infrastructure. Leaders are keen to avoid further provocation that could target their oil infrastructure. An Instagram post from a verified news account captured President Trump acknowledging that leaders from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar had requested the delay in the strike 'as negotiations continue'. The post, which garnered significant attention online, underscored the diplomatic leverage exercised by the Gulf states in private conversations with the White House.

Trump Pauses Strikes Amid Allied Concerns

Trump revealed that a strike planned for Tuesday in mid-May was put on hold following appeals from key Gulf partners including the Saudi Crown Prince and UAE officials. He referred to the pause as an opportunity for 'serious negotiations' to address the crisis and prevent further escalation.

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This concession represents a shift from earlier indications of imminent action against Iran's nuclear programme and its support for proxy groups. While Saudi Arabia and the UAE have engaged in their own secret retaliatory strikes as reported by The New York Times, they have consistently opposed a full-scale US-led offensive from their soil.

Lawmakers in the United States have pressed for greater involvement from the Gulf states. However, the Saudi and UAE blockade has compelled the White House to adopt a more measured approach.

Broader Implications for Middle East Security

The pause has created uncertainty in global energy markets, with concerns over potential closure of key shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices have fluctuated as traders assess the risk of prolonged instability.

Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE have expressed willingness to support defensive measures but draw the line at enabling direct strikes. UK defence sources as per Reuters have confirmed that Britain's contribution to the multinational defensive mission in the region, including Typhoon jets, HMS Dragon and mine-hunting drones, is backed by £115 million ($155 million) in new funding.

As of 5 June 2026, negotiations continue across several channels. The Gulf allies' decision to block US strikes has opened space for diplomacy but has also highlighted the fragile nature of the current stalemate. Iranian activities persist, suggesting the situation remains highly volatile.