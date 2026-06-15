America's most powerful energy executives have issued a blunt private warning to the White House that the nation is burning through its fuel cushion so fast that prices could surge within weeks, a warning the US administration flatly rejects.

Industry leaders described petroleum inventories as nearing 'tank bottom' in closed-door talks with senior officials, according to E&E News and POLITICO reporting that first surfaced the conversations. The backdrop is a three-month disruption to the Strait of Hormuz, the chokepoint that normally carries about a fifth of the world's oil, after US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

A White House official disputed the account, telling the outlet its 'anonymous sources are wrong', even as federal data shows stockpiles falling week after week.

Inside the Private Warnings to the White House

Four executives said the industry has flagged the danger to senior officials and Cabinet members in recent weeks, framing it as part of the administration's continuing dialogue with US energy companies. One leader, granted anonymity to discuss the private talks, put it bluntly. 'We're at dangerously low levels already,' the executive said, warning of trouble in 'mid-to-late June' and adding, 'You're hitting tank bottom.'

A second person involved said some discussions had narrowed to specific shortages, such as jet fuel on the West Coast. Exxon Mobil's senior vice-president, Neil Chapman, raised the alarm publicly too, telling a Bernstein investor conference that dated Brent crude could climb to £112 or £119 a barrel ($150 or $160) in a prolonged squeeze. 'Once you get to that point, then you'll see prices shoot up,' Chapman said.

A second oil executive told POLITICO the message was aimed squarely at drivers, cautioning that an open strait would not spare anyone a higher bill over the 4 July weekend.

The disruption itself is without modern precedent. Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz for three months, since US and Israeli forces struck its territory, choking off what had been the single largest artery in the global crude trade. Early in the conflict, some forecasters floated £149 ($200) a barrel, given that a fifth of the world's oil moves through the passage, though pipelines have since diverted a trickle of cargoes around it.

What the Federal Inventory Data Shows

The hard numbers lend weight to the concern, even if they stop short of catastrophe. Commercial crude stocks fell to 426.5 million barrels in the week ending 5 June 2026, a drop of 7.2 million barrels and the seventh straight weekly decline, leaving them about 5 per cent below the five-year average, according to the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Gasoline stocks sat roughly 6 per cent under that benchmark, with distillates such as diesel and jet fuel about 13 per cent below. Total commercial petroleum inventories have shed tens of millions of barrels since the war began, and a parallel drain has run through the country's emergency reserve.

The emergency cushion has thinned alongside private stocks. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve has been drawn down as part of a coordinated 400-million-barrel release by members of the International Energy Agency, and now holds around 349 million barrels, its lowest level since the early 1980s.

Jim Burkhard, global head of crude oil research at S&P Global, said worldwide stocks had fallen by roughly 5.8 million barrels a day since the conflict began. 'I've never seen inventory numbers fall so much so quickly,' he said. 'It is stunning.'

Burkhard's broader point runs counter to the panic. He argued that this very inventory cushion explains why prices have stayed lower than many forecasters feared, though he cautioned that the buffer 'can't go on forever'. Pump prices have actually eased recently, with the AAA national average at £3.04 a gallon ($4.07) on 14 June 2026, down for a third consecutive week from a wartime peak near £3.36 ($4.50).

One reason the squeeze bites at home is that other countries have leaned on American barrels to replace lost Middle Eastern supply, pulling US oil and fuel abroad at a record pace and further tightening the domestic balance.

A Standoff Over Whose Timeline Runs Out First

The administration insists it has the situation in hand. White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said the president 'anticipated short-term market disruptions' and 'implemented an aggressive plan to mitigate any impacts', pointing to record domestic production, fresh supply from Venezuela and a Jones Act waiver allowing foreign-flagged tankers to move fuel between US ports. Jarrod Agen, who directs the National Energy Dominance Council, was more emphatic. 'We do not have a supply problem, obviously,' he said during a webinar.

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Not everyone in the president's orbit is so relaxed. Rich Goldberg, a former senior counsellor to the same council, said the White House was 'aware that there is a discussion' and should closely examine whether global stocks can outlast Iran's ability to withstand the US blockade of its oil exports.

'The whole strategy rides on whose timeline is longer,' he said, while noting that some industry officials still expect markets to adapt. Helima Croft of RBC Capital Markets framed the drained tanks as an 'iceberg under the water', warning of possible industrial shortages by autumn if the strait stays shut.

Whether the cushion holds or the tanks scrape bottom first, the gap between the executives' alarm and the White House's confidence now rests on a countdown nobody can see.