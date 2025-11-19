Unnamed sources are now alleging a connection between media mogul Oprah Winfrey and the disturbing 'baby factory' narrative surrounding the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. These astonishing claims, which position one of the world's most powerful figures at the centre of a highly controversial storyline, are now being investigated.

A viral X post, shared by the host of The People's Voice Telegram, TPV Sean (@tpvsean), alleges that Winfrey is connected to Epstein's purported 'underground baby factory', basing this on undisclosed sources and renewed conspiracy theories.

However, a Reuters report states that court documents contain no evidence linking the television star to Epstein as either a customer or a participant in his activities.

Viral Post Claims Strong Links Between Winfrey and Epstein

The update shared on X is spreading highly sensational claims concerning Winfrey's supposed relationship with Epstein and the Zorro Ranch estate he owned in New Mexico. The text accompanying the message reads, 'FBI Expose Oprah as Mastermind of Epstein's Underground Baby Factory at Zorro Ranch'.

Epstein's ZORRO RANCH underground lab to genetically modify humans and for transhumanism experiments seems far more credible since new emails that were exposed explain that Epstein wanted to genetically modify people.



Jeffrey Epstein owned a massive property in New Mexico named… pic.twitter.com/H5tgaRERcH — The SCIF (@TheSCIF) November 17, 2025

Furthermore, the author asserts her reputation has already been damaged due to her alleged involvement with Epstein, Harvey Weinstein, and the Brazilian faith healer named John of God.

The accompanying video elaborates on the allegations, stating that 'according to sources embedded in the federal investigation, the cracks are about to become a total collapse'. The speaker implies that Winfrey was part of a 'whole host of household names' allegedly confronting examination as 'the walls close in on them'.

FBI Expose Oprah as Mastermind of Epstein's Underground 'Baby Factory' at Zorro Ranch



Oprah Winfrey's public image has already cracked - those cozy ties to Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein's circle, and John of God.



But according to sources embedded in a federal investigation,… pic.twitter.com/tW0k1AX6oG — TPV Sean (@tpvsean) November 18, 2025

The video asserts, without providing official evidence, that Winfrey 'wasn't just Epstein's friend, she was his partner', alleging she 'helped traffic children straight to the global elites' and visited Zorro Ranch multiple times. It also claims 'flight logs, witness statements and ... grand jury testimony' show her presence at the estate.

One of the most shocking claims involves Epstein's supposed plans at his property. The speaker asserts that Epstein' bragged about building an underground baby factory, impregnating girls, harvesting offspring, and seeding his evil bloodline.

Unsubstantiated Narratives

The video further alleges that federal teams uncovered '100 of tiny corpses, infants and fetuses buried in a sprawling underground complex' — a statement that lacks support from any public records.

The narrator likewise suggests that Epstein survivor, Juliette Bryant, shared that Epstein had boasted to Winfrey that he 'owned a controlling stake in the Oprah Winfrey Network', adding, 'I was told that ES owned Oprah's network'.

The video relies on these claims to portray Winfrey as part of an international arrangement that includes 'VIP guests', powerful figures, and mystical rites.

Oprah Winfrey is part of the elite pedophile network in the U.S. In this creepy clip extract she confirms this. pic.twitter.com/BPLMpLNM7p — 🗡️🛡️Sir Rickster🛡️🗡️ (@Rickster_75) July 20, 2023

The clip also connects Winfrey to further unproven statements, including stories about John of God, a person she once interviewed. The speaker refers to Winfrey as 'a sociopath' and states she 'legitimised child abuse in public forums', showing excerpts of old discussions regarding the nature of abuse.

The video claims her philanthropic schools in Africa were 'harvesting grounds', claiming children 'disappeared' — a charge that, once more, lacks official proof.

The X message and its video make highly sensational claims, but a Reuters review found that official court records contain no information linking the celebrity to Epstein.

Reuters Check Finds No Evidence in Court Papers

Reuters states that 'legal documents do not say that Oprah Winfrey was a client of Epstein'. The news organisation checked the published records cited in the widespread allegations and found no indication that Winfrey was mentioned, involved, or identified as taking part in Epstein's conduct.

The Reuters Fact Check team pointed out that stories shared online often rely on theories posted on social media, incorrect interpretations of court documents, or forged documents. Their examination established that Winfrey was not included among Epstein's customers, connections, or accused co-plotters in any authorised records.

Separating Fact from Fiction

The gap between the explosive claims made in the viral X post and the lack of evidence in legal filings remains stark. For now, reports clearly indicate that Oprah Winfrey's name does not appear in official documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, suggesting the sensational story remains firmly in the realm of social media theory.