Former music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs responded to allegations that he was drinking while serving his prison sentence. A representative for the disgraced rapper said that Combs is focused on self-improvement as he looks forward to returning to his family.

In a short statement posted on X on Saturday, 8 November 2025, a representative for Combs denied rumours that he was drinking alcohol in the midst of serving his prison sentence. The response follows a report by TMZ with insiders claiming that the Bad Boy Records founder was caught drinking alcohol while incarcerated. Combs is currently serving four years in the minimum-security Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institute in New Jersey on prostitution charges.

'The rumours claiming Mr Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false. His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family,' said the statement.

A representative for Combs also told Page Six that the former music mogul is 'focused on adjusting, working on himself, and doing better each day.' Combs was relocated to the Fort Dix site in October.

'As with any high-profile individual in a new environment, there will be many rumours and exaggerated stories throughout his time there – most of them untrue,' said the representative. 'We ask that people give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth with grace and purpose.'

Bad Boy Records Founder Claims Sobriety Ahead of Sentencing

Combs has claimed that he was 'sober for the first time in 25 years' prior to receiving his prison sentence of four years and two months. In a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, Combs said that he was on his self-improvement 'journey' which will 'take time and hard work.'

'I can't change the past, but I can change the future,' wrote Combs. 'I know that God put me here to transform me. Since incarceration, I have gone through a spiritual reset.'

'I'm proud to say I'm working harder than I ever have before,' Combs continued. 'I'm committed to the journey of remaining a drug-free, non-violent, and peaceful person. I thank God that I'm stronger, wiser, clean, clear, and sober. God makes no mistakes.'

Aside from a four-year prison sentence, Combs was also ordered to pay a fine of $500,000 (estimated over £380,000). Combs is also ordered to participate in substance abuse and mental health programs. The music mogul was first incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York, before being transferred to the Fort Dix centre in New Jersey.

Judge Grants Fast-Tracked Appeal for 'Diddy'

Combs secured a fast-tracked process for appeal last week, 5 November, according to a note from US District Judge Beth Robinson. Robinson approved the request of Combs' legal team, proposing a brief from his legal team that would be due on 23 December 2025, with the government's brief scheduled for 20 February 2026. After that, Combs' legal team is required to respond by 13 March, 2026.

Robinson said that oral arguments are expected to take place in early April should everything remain on schedule. Combs is currently scheduled to be released on 8 May, 2028. However, he may be eligible for early release on the grounds of good behaviour as part of the US Bureau of Prisons' First Step programme.