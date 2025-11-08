Last month, a source close to Sean 'Diddy' Combs said that he woke up with a knife pressed to his throat while he was at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn. In response, the rap mogul's legal team made a request to move him to Fort Dix, where he is currently incarcerated at the moment and has been reportedly enjoying luxury perks while in rehab.

Now, his former cellmate, Raymond Castillo, has offered a detailed account of what really happened.

Truth or Hoax? Diddy's Knife to the Throat Prison Experience

According to Castillo, the viral stories were exaggerated. During his time at MDC, Diddy reportedly faced tension with another inmate who demanded the chair he was using.

Castillo described the assailant as 'persistent', and noted that there was indeed an altercation, but it did not escalate to a knife-to-the-throat threat, as the previous claim had said.

In a source cited by Yahoo News, Castillo said that Diddy was only confronted by the said inmate over a chair, but the rapper remained calm and de-escalated the situation. Diddy allegedly defused the situation with words, calmly asking the man why he was concerned with the chair.

But the situation worsened when the inmate returned with a handmade knife, which Castillo immediately intercepted.

'I jumped in between them and grabbed the guy's hand', he said, adding that Diddy never engaged physically and instead tried to advise the inmate to 'pray or something'.

Hearing about the rumours online, Castillo said the reports were false, and it was a manageable confrontation while Diddy maintained his composure.

Diddy's Prison Life Inside MDC

While at MDC, Diddy reportedly took a proactive role in mentoring fellow inmates.

He launched a programme called 'Free Game with Diddy', designed to teach participants about entrepreneurship, business management, and personal development.

Castillo, one of roughly 30 participants, mentioned the rapper's dedication to empowering fellow inmates.

'He wanted to empower youth, empower the minority, give a voice to the voiceless, and give people hope', Castillo said.

Diddy also spent time reading and exercising daily, maintaining his physique while serving his sentence, which Castillo noted as part of his personal rehab programme and preparation for legal proceedings.

Transport to Fort Dix and Pardon Rumours

Following his time in Brooklyn, Diddy was transferred to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey to address drug abuse issues and allow greater family visitation.

Castillo noted that Diddy seemed to have embraced his new environment and has been interacting calmly with other inmates and maintaining a relaxed presence.

Media reports suggest he has been telling fellow inmates he may receive a presidential pardon in 2026. While he has reportedly expressed confidence about a potential pardon, sources close to the White House have denied that any formal decision has been made, which came at a time when calls for Epstein files to be released have heightened.

However, with his appeal expedited, legal experts are not abandoning the idea of a Trump pardon, especially since Diddy himself was close to the US President during the early 2000s.