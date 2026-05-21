A tense moment unfolded at the US Capitol after a disruptive heckler confronted members of NASA's Artemis II crew during a public appearance, accusing the astronauts of faking their mission and loudly insisting they 'never went to space.'

The incident, which was captured in a viral video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user PatriotTakes, showed the man shouting at the astronauts as security and attendees attempted to contain the disruption.

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The outburst swiftly spread across social media, where clips of the confrontation drew millions of views and triggered fierce reactions from both critics and supporters of the space program.

Astronauts Targeted During Capitol Event

The confrontation took place while Artemis II crew members were appearing at the Capitol following their historic lunar mission.

The astronauts included commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist Christina Koch, and Canadian astronaut Jeremey Hansen. During the event, lawmakers praised the mission as a major milestone in American space exploration, per Rev's coverage.

According to the video footage online, the heckler repeatedly yelled accusations that the astronauts and NASA were lying about space travel. At one point, he shouted, 'I know you never went to space,' while invoking religious language and demanding repentance.

A man at the Capitol accused the Artemis astronauts of lying about going to space pic.twitter.com/7mqBQEMpWK — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 20, 2026

'Stop lying. Stop acting. You all never went to space,' he shouted towards the astronauts. 'Stop lying to the public. Your sci-op isn't working on billions of us, NASA's a joke. Repent before God, you all. I see through your lies. I know you never went to space. God's watching you all.'

The astronauts themselves can be seen not responding to the outburst during the disruption.

Artemis II Crew Honoured During Capitol Celebration

NASA's Artemis II crew were at the Capitol to speak to the Senate Commerce, Science, & Transportation Committee, and were welcomed by Senator Ted Cruz, saying, 'It's not often you get to say welcome back to Planet Earth. All of America and indeed the entire world is proud of the four heroes that are standing behind us. Today we welcome the historic Artemis II crew.'

Senator Cruz went on to describe Artemis II as proof of America's technological capability and determination, and that the mission reinforced the country's leadership in space exploration and global innovation.

'Artemis II wasn't simply a successful mission. It was proof that this nation still has extraordinary talent, the capability and the resolve to do hard things at the very highest level. It showed the world that when America commits itself to a mission, we lead and we succeed,' he said.

'This is about more than just exploration. It's about the strength of our nation and it's about whether the United States of America continues to set the standard beyond earth or whether we allow others to do it for us.'

The event honoured the four-member crew following their historic mission. Senators praised the crew for helping return humans to deep space for the first time since the Apollo era. During the hearing, the astronauts reflected on teamwork, public support, and the emotional experience of seeing Earth and the moon from space.

Jeremy Hansen highlighted international cooperation between the United States and Canada, while Christina Koch emphasised the mission's role in inspiring future generations.

The Artemis II mission lasted nearly 10 days and became the first crewed lunar flyby in more than 50 years. NASA said the crew travelled farther from Earth than any humans before them, surpassing the Apollo 13 distance record.