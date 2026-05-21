The BBC published a 2,500-word report on Afghan fathers selling their daughters into child marriage and spent the bulk of it exploring the grief of the men doing the selling.

The piece, headlined 'Selling children to survive: Afghan fathers forced to make impossible choices,' went live on 18 May 2026 and was reported from Chaghcharan, capital of Ghor province, by BBC South Asia and Afghanistan correspondent Yogita Limaye, a two-time Emmy Award winner. It depicted fathers weeping, expressing suicidal thoughts, and agonising over decisions that the headline positioned as tragic dilemmas rather than acts of child exploitation.

The article was subsequently amended twice, following significant public backlash, but critics argue the corrections addressed only a fraction of what was wrong with the piece from the start.

'Impossible Choices' for Whom: The Framing That Centred the Perpetrators

The structural problem with the BBC's report begins at the headline. An 'impossible choice' implies two outcomes, both of equal moral weight. Selling a pre-pubescent girl into marriage so her future husband's family can pay for her surgery, or watching her die without treatment, is not an ethical dilemma of that kind. It is a transaction carried out on a child's body, enabled by a system that assigns girls a lower value than boys and treats them as transferable assets. The BBC's framing, critics argue, obscured that reality before a single word of the article had been read.

The piece opens with extended, empathetic scenes of men queuing in a dusty square in Chaghcharan, hoping for a day's labour. We hear their hunger, their shame, their suicidal ideation. Only a third of the way into a 2,500-word article does the detail emerge that the children being sold are specifically girls, and that they are being sold into child marriage.

The girls themselves are largely voiceless throughout. Their suffering, unlike their fathers', goes unexplored. Journalist Janet Murray, writing for Spiked, put it plainly: 'The fathers' suffering is explored in depth. Their tears are described. Their suicidal thoughts quoted. By contrast, the girls themselves remain voiceless.'

The BBC's language compounds the problem. The article describes the payment a girl's purchaser makes to her family as 'a marital gift given to the family of the girl.' That phrase, used without quotation marks or interrogation, is the BBC's own characterisation. A bride price paid for a five-year-old is not a marital gift. Mic Wright, writing for Conquest of the Useless, described it as 'grotesque.' The article also repeatedly uses the term 'underage marriage' to describe what the girls face, without ever stating plainly that such a marriage constitutes child rape.

Abdul Rashid Azimi, Saeed, and the Girls Who Disappear From Their Own Story

Two fathers feature as case studies in the BBC's report, and both are given substantial space to explain themselves. The first, Abdul Rashid Azimi, has not yet sold any of his daughters. He tells the BBC he is 'prepared' to sell one of his seven-year-old twin girls. His quote is: 'If I sell one daughter, I could feed the rest of my children for at least four years.'

The BBC describes him hugging and kissing the child as he cries. 'It breaks my heart, but it's the only way,' he says. His photograph, with the little girl beside him, runs at the top of the piece. The caption reads: 'Abdul Rashid Azimi says he is prepared to sell one of his daughters to feed the others.'

The second man, identified only as Saeed, has already sold his five-year-old daughter, Shaiqa, to a male relative. He tells Limaye that Shaiqa required surgery for appendicitis and a cyst in her liver and that he sold her to cover the cost of her treatment. When Shaiqa turns 10, she will be sent to live with her relative's family and marry one of his sons.

Saeed's quote, reproduced in the article, reads: 'Giving away your child at such a young age carries a lot of anxiety. Underage marriages have their problems; however, because I couldn't pay for her treatment, I was thinking, at least she will be alive.' The 'problems' of what awaits Shaiqa at 10 are left entirely to the reader's imagination.

Both Shaiqa and one of Azimi's twins are named and pictured in the report. The BBC's own editorial guidelines on identifying children contain extensive provisions on protecting minors in coverage. Wright observed that those protections appeared not to apply here. The buyers of these girls, by contrast, are entirely absent from the article. The BBC raises no questions about the relative who agreed to purchase a five-year-old for future marriage, nor about the men who will eventually receive Azimi's daughter if he follows through.

Two Amendments, a Community Note on X, and What the BBC Still Has Not Addressed

Following public criticism, the BBC appended two editorial updates to the article. The first read: 'This article has been amended to explain why daughters are more often sold than sons in Afghanistan.' The added text stated that sons are widely seen as future breadwinners and that the Taliban's restrictions on female education and employment make daughters less economically valuable, making them more likely to be sold. The second update read: 'Additional context has been added to make clear that Saeed's daughter Shaiqa was sold to his relative for marriage, and to include an additional quote from Saeed in which he describes how he came to his decision.'

Selling children to survive: Afghan fathers forced to make impossible choices https://t.co/dQ1YJdElHX — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 18, 2026

Critics noted that neither correction addressed the article's core editorial failure. The tone remained sympathetic to the fathers. The euphemisms remained in place. The girls remained marginal. A community note added to the BBC's post on X stated that the broadcaster had framed the story sympathetically towards the fathers, focusing on their distress rather than the outcomes facing the girls. The BBC had not responded to requests for comment from multiple outlets as of publication.

The contrast with other coverage of the same subject is stark. In January 2024, photographer and journalist Stephanie Sinclair reported on Afghan child marriage for the Washington Post. Her piece opened: 'Their names are Khoshbakht, Saliha, Fawzia, Benazir, Farzana and Nazia — Afghan girls ages 8 to 10 who have been sold into marriage.' The girls appeared first, named, visible, and central.

The BBC's article ran to 2,500 words, named the fathers in full, and described their tears in detail. The three in four Afghans who cannot meet their basic needs, according to the UN, are real. The crisis is real. The poverty is documented. None of it requires a child's body to be reframed as her father's sacrifice.

Shaiqa is five years old. She did not give the BBC an interview.