Donald Trump and Jesus Christ share many things in common, according to spiritual advisor Paula White.

Donald Trump's longtime spiritual advisor, Paula Michelle White-Cain, directly compared him to Jesus Christ during 1 April's White House Easter lunch. Addressing the president amid the more than 100 faith leaders in attendance, she recalled how Trump's bid for office almost cost him his life.

Outside of alluding to a previous assassination attempt on the POTUS, Cain-White also juxtaposed key events in Jesus' and Trump's lives. 'You were betrayed and arrested and falsely accused,' she said, referring to Trump's legal challenges leading up to the 2024 election.

Paula White Compares Donald Trump to Jesus Christ

'It's a familiar pattern that our Lord and Saviour showed us. Because of His resurrection, you rose up,' she emphasised. 'Jesus taught so many lessons through his death, burial, and resurrection. And, Mr. President, no one has paid the price like you have paid the price.'

This is blasphemy. This is what it sounds like to take Jesus’ name in vain. https://t.co/1zQt1h54Lr — Rev. Benjamin Cremer (@Brcremer) April 1, 2026

Her statements irked critics including Idaho pastor Benjamin Cremer, who said it was absurd to make such claims. 'This is blasphemy. This is what it sounds like to take Jesus' name in vain,' he wrote on X.

James Martin, a Jesuit priest and founder of a LGBTQ Catholic ministry called Outreach, echoed Cremer's sentiments. Martin said that for faith leaders, there's a clear line between supporting a public figure and sacrilege.

Asking God, in a public prayer, to help a political leader make wise decisions, care for the poor, seek peace, foster harmony, and try to include all those who feel excluded? Yes. Comparing a political leader, in a public prayer, to the sinless Son of God during Holy Week? No. https://t.co/wyTm6CKsGu — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) April 2, 2026

'Asking God, in a public prayer, to help a political leader make wise decisions, care for the poor, seek peace, foster harmony, and try to include all those who feel excluded? Yes,' he stated. 'Comparing a political leader, in a public prayer, to the sinless Son of God during Holy Week? No.'

Paula White As a Longtime Trump Supporter

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Cain-White has been advising Trump since his 2016 presidential campaign. In a 2019 interview with Jim Bakker, she said 'we're going to lose the freedom of America soon,' if Trump doesn't win the 2020 election.

'Trump has been working hard to protect religious freedom in a spiritual war between good and evil,' she explained, alleging there were legal efforts to 'outlaw the Bible as hate speech.' Approximately 235 million (69%) Americans identify with a Christian religion, according to a 2025 Gallup report.

Trump appointed White-Cain as head of the newly created White House Faith Office in February 2025. It's similar to the Faith and Opportunity Initiative she led in November 2019, during Trump's first term of office.

Donald Trump's Christian Background Questioned

While testifying to Trump's faith in Fox News' 'My View with Lara Trump,' White-Cain said the president has been such a devout Christian since childhood 'that he went to, sometimes three times a week, to Saturday school, Sunday school.' The claim received mixed reactions online

'Yes his cult is that stupid to not even figure Saturday and Sunday are just two days,' one user wrote on X. 'He does not even go to church one day a week. Think she is confused what a Christian really looks and acts like.'

Trump has been criticised for asserting that the Bible is his favourite book, but he declined to cite a verse when pressed. 'I wouldn't want to get to it because to me that's very personal,' he said in an interview with Bloomberg. 'The Bible means a lot to me but I don't want to get into specifics.'