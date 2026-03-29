Donald Trump has shared a letter from evangelist Franklin Graham discussing the fate of his own soul after death, in which Graham warned that salvation comes only through 'the shed blood of Jesus Christ'. Trump posted the correspondence, dated 15 October 2025, on Truth Social on Palm Sunday, a key date in the Christian calendar marking Jesus' entry into Jerusalem.

The letter was written by Graham in response to Trump's public remarks about whether he would reach heaven, and its publication has drawn renewed attention to the long-standing relationship between Trump and prominent evangelical leaders. It has also prompted widespread discussion about religion, mortality, and the role of evangelical faith in American political life.

Evangelical Leader Addresses Trump's Comments About Heaven

The letter was written by Franklin Graham, president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse. Graham sent the message after Trump publicly joked that he might not be 'heaven bound.'

'This week you commented to the media that you might not be heaven bound,' Graham wrote. 'Maybe you responded in jest, but it is an important issue to know for certain that your soul is secure and will spend eternity in the presence of God.'

Graham's message outlined a core tenet of evangelical Christian belief. 'The only One who can save us from Hell is Jesus Christ,' he wrote, adding that 'the only way to Heaven is through the shed blood of Jesus Christ.' According to Graham, Christian salvation is not earned through achievements or good works but through faith in Christ's crucifixion and resurrection. He referenced the biblical passage Romans 10:9, which states that those who confess Jesus as Lord and believe in his resurrection 'will be saved.'

Trump's Public Reflections on Death and the Afterlife

This exchange follows several public remarks by Trump about his prospects in the afterlife. During a conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One in 2025, Trump joked that he was unsure whether he would make it to heaven. 'I don't think there's anything gonna get me in heaven. I really don't,' he said, speaking partly in jest.

Weeks later, Trump appeared more confident during remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington. 'I was just having fun,' he said of his earlier comment. 'I really think I probably should make it. I mean, I'm not a perfect candidate, but I did a hell of a lot of good for perfect people.'

Trump's comments about death and the afterlife have drawn attention partly because of his age (he is now in his late seventies) and partly because religion has long played a powerful role in his political coalition. In recent years he has occasionally spoken about the subject at rallies and public events, sometimes reflecting on his parents and saying he believes they are 'in heaven.'

A Longstanding Alliance With Evangelical Christianity

Franklin Graham is one of the most prominent evangelical leaders in the United States and the son of the late Billy Graham, the globally known Christian evangelist who advised multiple American presidents. Graham has been a vocal supporter of Trump for more than a decade and has frequently praised his leadership in political and religious contexts.

He delivered an invocation at Trump's presidential inauguration in January 2025, thanking God for the election result and urging prayers for national leaders. Exit polls from recent US elections have consistently shown that white evangelical voters form one of Trump's most loyal constituencies, and faith leaders aligned with the movement have often framed Trump's presidency in religious terms, describing his political victories as evidence of divine providence.

Graham has frequently emphasised the importance of Christian faith in public life. In a sermon delivered during White House Easter events in 2025, he stressed the belief that salvation comes through Christ's death on the cross and the shedding of his blood for humanity's sins.

Faith, Politics, and the Power of Religious Messaging

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The publication of Graham's letter on Truth Social has drawn attention to the intersection of religious language and American political discourse. For many evangelical Christians, the theological concept referenced in the letter, the idea that Christ's sacrificial death provides redemption, is central to their faith and reflects a doctrine that has shaped Protestant theology for centuries.

At the same time, critics argue that the close alliance between political leaders and religious figures risks blurring the boundary between faith and governance. Trump has increasingly referenced religion in speeches and statements, particularly since surviving an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024.

For supporters, Graham's letter serves as a spiritual affirmation of Trump's life and legacy. For others, it highlights the enduring influence of evangelical leaders in shaping the public narrative around the president.