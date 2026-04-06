Trump's latest post on his Truth Social has not only left-wing talking, but also the conservatives as well. YouTuber and conspiracy theorist Candace Owens publicly described Donald Trump as a 'deeply unwell' figure surrounded by 'religious fanatics,' urging world leaders to take notice in a message that quickly went viral.

The post, shared on 5 April 2026, came just hours after Trump issued a highly charged Easter statement tied to rising tensions with Iran, immediately drawing backlash across political lines and marking one of the most aggressive rebukes yet from a former ally.

Owens Labelled Trump As 'Mad King'

Owens did not hold back. In her statement, she labelled the administration 'satanic,' referred to Trump as a 'Mad King,' and warned that global leaders should act in response to what she framed as dangerous instability inside the White House.

This is a satanic administration. We all realize that satanic Zionists occupy the White House and Congress needs to move to have the Mad King Trump removed.

All of our lives may depend upon other countries realizing that Trump is deeply unwell and surrounded by religious... — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 5, 2026

'All of our lives may depend upon other countries realising that Trump is deeply unwell and surrounded by religious fanatics who have convinced him that he is a messiah,' Owens said in her post.

The timing proved critical. Her remarks were a direct response to Trump's Easter Sunday message, where he issued stark warnings to Iran amid escalating geopolitical tensions, threatening strikes on infrastructure and invoking religious language that many observers described as jarring.

There has been no response so far from Trump or the White House.

From Loyal Supporter to Fierce Critic

The moment underscores a dramatic evolution in Owens' relationship with Trump. Once a prominent voice within the MAGA movement, she had actively supported his campaigns and frequently defended his policies. Her proximity to Trump-era politics made her one of the movement's most recognisable media figures.

That alignment began to fracture over the past year. Owens increasingly criticised the administration's foreign policy, particularly its involvement in Middle East conflicts. By early 2026, she had openly distanced herself, accusing Trump of abandoning 'America First' principles and expressing regret over her past support.

Her latest post builds on that criticism, but pushes it into more personal territory.

Iran Tensions Fuel the Fallout

At the centre of the controversy is the growing standoff with Iran, which has dominated headlines in recent weeks. Trump's warning—issued alongside references to potential military action—has raised concerns among critics about the risk of broader conflict.

Owens has repeatedly framed the administration's approach as reckless, arguing it prioritises foreign interests over American stability. Her latest post builds on that narrative, suggesting the situation has moved beyond policy disagreements into what she describes as a crisis of leadership.

In the hours after Owens' post, tensions continued to rise. Trump doubled down on his warning to strike Iran's power infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened, even as he suggested a deal could still be reached.

Iranian state-linked media pushed back, accusing him of using 'vile' language, while attacks and counterattacks across the region intensified. Furthermore, Owens' break reflects a widening divide within segments of Trump's former support base, particularly over foreign policy and rhetoric.