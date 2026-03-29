Pope Leo XIV has issued a stark moral warning amid the escalating Middle East conflict, delivering a blistering address widely interpreted as a direct rebuke of Donald Trump and his administration's military actions in Iran. The pontiff reminded everyone that the prayers of those whose 'hands are full of blood' will not be heard by Jesus.

Pope Leo Says God 'Rejects War' as He Rebukes Trump in Fiery Address

Speaking during a Palm Sunday homily at the Vatican, the Chicago-born pontiff condemned the growing violence tied to the ongoing war, emphasising that faith cannot be used to justify armed conflict. He declared that God 'does not listen' to those who wage war, invoking biblical teachings to reinforce his message that violence stands in direct opposition to Christian values.

'Jesus is the King of Peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war,' the pontiff said. 'He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them.'

He then referenced scripture, specifically the prophet Isaiah, suggesting that those with hands full of blood' cannot expect divine support. Although Pope Leo didn't mention any names, the line has been widely interpreted as a pointed criticism of political leaders overseeing military campaigns.

The speech comes as the United States and Israel continue joint military operations against Iran, a conflict that has expanded across the region and resulted in thousands of deaths. According to reports, more than 2,500 people have been killed since the offensive began, alongside casualties among US service members.

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The remarks from the pontiff also appeared to address growing concerns over the use of religious rhetoric within the military. Reports have indicated that some US officials and commanders framed the war effort in spiritual terms, with claims that the campaign aligned with a 'divine plan'. The pontiff firmly rejected such interpretations, insisting that war cannot be justified through faith or scripture.

'Christ, King of Peace, cries out again from his cross: God is love! Have mercy! Lay down your weapons! Remember that you are brothers and sisters!' he said.

The address is the latest in a series of increasingly vocal interventions by Pope Leo, who has repeatedly criticised what he calls a growing 'zeal for war' in global politics. Since the conflict began, he has consistently called for a ceasefire and a return to diplomatic dialogue, warning that violence will only deepen instability and human suffering.

Pontiff's Rebuke Highlights Growing Rift With Washington

While the Vatican did not explicitly name Trump in the speech, the timing and context have since fuelled interpretations that the message was directed at the US administration. The remarks highlight a widening divide between the Catholic Church's leadership and Washington's current foreign policy approach.

As the war continues with no clear resolution in sight, Pope Leo's intervention also underscores the mounting moral and humanitarian concerns surrounding the conflict. His message, which is rooted in faith but aimed at global leaders, serves as a powerful reminder of the human cost of war and the enduring call for peace in a deeply divided world.