Paula White-Cain, President Donald Trump's personal spiritual adviser and head of the White House Faith Office, has urged her followers to tithe 10% of their gross income to her ministry, which partly funds humanitarian and reconstruction projects in Israel.

White-Cain made the appeal in a YouTube video published on Sunday, framing the practice as an act of obedience to God rather than a voluntary gesture. She specifically highlighted that donor money had helped rebuild infrastructure at a moshav near the Gaza border that was devastated in the 7 October 2023 Hamas attacks.

The Tithe Appeal: What White-Cain Said

In the video, White-Cain said: 'I believe that it's so important to honor God with his tithe. An offering, that's free will.' She then told viewers that giving to her ministry over the past four years had contributed to rebuilding a moshav in Israel: 'You have helped build a moshav in a village in Israel from the horrific attacks of October 7th. And the greatest thing you do is take the gospel around the world.'

The ministry she directs, Paula White Ministries, confirms on its website that it has partnered with CityServe Israel to assist Moshav Ein HaBesor, an agricultural cooperative roughly three miles from the Gaza border. The partnership has provided school equipment for the reopening of a preschool, washing machines for displaced residents, a security drone, and counselling and medical access for elderly residents.

The ministry is also currently fundraising to construct a sports complex at the site, which it describes as a therapeutic response to trauma: 'Fifty percent of the children in this community, 500 children right here, have been severely traumatised. And the antidote to trauma is to get kids playing.' The complex would include soccer fields, pickleball and tennis courts, basketball courts, and a recreational facility for children.

A Pattern of Donation Solicitation Under Theological Cover

The tithe appeal is not an isolated incident. In March 2025, White-Cain released a Passover season video promising followers 'seven supernatural blessings' if they gave to her ministry, with a suggested donation of £790 ($1,000) for a premium gift tier that included a Waterford crystal cross. That solicitation drew condemnation from pastors and Christian commentators, with country singer Stella Parton publicly calling it a 'grifter scam.'

Not gonna lie.. this bugs me.



Paula White, President Trump’s House Faith Office Leader, says giving her $1,000 before Easter, you will receive "seven supernatural blessings."



“Don’t miss your moment to release seven supernatural blessings and provisions in your life”



• assign… pic.twitter.com/3BMqOEC3Dt — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) March 26, 2025

In a separate earlier instance documented by the Christian Post, White-Cain urged her congregation to donate an entire month's salary as a 'first fruits' offering at the start of January, warning of 'consequences' for those who failed to comply.

Her ministry later issued a statement clarifying that she was describing her own personal practice and had not commanded others to donate a month's pay to her ministry specifically.

Conservative Trump supporter Jon Root told NOTUS: 'Anybody that you know holds true to strong biblical conviction and discernment wouldn't be involved with Paula White.'

Her Israel Advocacy and Role Within the Administration

White-Cain's support for Israel is longstanding and well-documented. In 2020, the Israel Allies Foundation and The Jerusalem Post recognised her as one of Israel's top 50 Christian allies. The Jerusalem Post subsequently ranked her ninth on its list of ten leading Christian Zionists, noting that she frames US policy moves such as recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital as prophetic fulfilment, and that she has hosted Israeli leaders including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on her broadcasts.

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In April 2025, White-Cain met Netanyahu in Washington for a 40-minute video interview. The same month, Trump praised her at a White House Ramadan dinner as 'somebody who's done an incredible job with faith.' Her ministry's own website published an address she delivered following the October 2023 attacks, in which she said: 'There are many people that hate to stand with Israel. It is an antichrist spirit.' She called on her audience to donate to Paula White Ministries or to Israel 365 Charity.

She has also worked closely with John Hagee, founder of Christians United for Israel, described as the largest Christian Zionist organisation in the world. Critics argue that her role in the administration conflates private religious fundraising with official government faith advisory work, raising questions about the boundaries of her dual position.

White-Cain has not publicly responded to the latest round of criticism surrounding the Israel tithe video.