Pope Leo XIV used his Palm Sunday homily at St Peter's Square to condemn what he described as the use of Jesus to justify war, calling ongoing conflicts 'atrocious' and warning that God does not hear the prayers of those who wage them. His remarks came days after US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth invoked the Catholic faith during a prayer that called for 'overwhelming violence' against enemies who 'deserve no mercy.'

Though Pope Leo did not name any member of the Trump administration directly, his address drew an immediate connection to Hegseth's prayer, which had proved controversial for its explicit invocation of Christian faith in the context of military violence. Hegseth is a member of the Church of Reformed Evangelical Churches.

Pope Leo's Stern Reminder to World Leaders

Pope Leo quoted a Biblical passage during his homily: 'Even though you make many prayers, I will not listen: your hands are full of blood.' He went on to state that God rejects the prayers of those who wage war. 'This is our God: Jesus, king of peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war. He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them,' he said.

Read more Pope Leo XIV Declares 'Jesus Rejects War Prayers' While Pentagon Leader Invokes Jesus for Violence Pope Leo XIV Declares 'Jesus Rejects War Prayers' While Pentagon Leader Invokes Jesus for Violence

The pontiff also reminded those gathered that God always rejects violence, pointing to Christ's choice to be crucified rather than saved as the model of sacrifice over aggression. Pope Leo, who rarely comments on political events, chose to address the political dimension of the conflicts directly following several leaders' public invocations of religion to justify their actions.

'Let every round find its mark against the enemies of righteousness and our great nation. Give them wisdom in every decision, endurance for the trial ahead, unbreakable unity, and overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy,' Hegseth said.

Ceasefire and Airstrikes Ban

Pope Leo has been calling for a ceasefire and a ban on airstrikes for weeks. During his Sunday homily, he noted that many Christians in Israel, Iran, and Lebanon cannot celebrate Easter because of the war. Though the church and the state are traditionally considered separate, Pope Leo drew a direct connection between the ongoing conflicts and the need for political reconciliation.

The Pope has also appealed directly to Trump, urging him to pursue a diplomatic solution. 'I'm told that President Trump recently stated that he would like to end the war. Hopefully, he's looking for an "off-ramp". Hopefully he's looking for a way to decrease the amount of violence, of bombing, which would be a significant contribution to removing the hatred that's being created and that's increasing constantly in the Middle East and elsewhere,' he said.

Easter Sunday is the most sacred time of year for Christians, and Pope Leo used his homily to remind the faithful of its significance amid the ongoing violence. In Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa was reportedly barred from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to conduct mass, though Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the move was made on security grounds and without ill intent.