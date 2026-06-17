A major revelation from the Pentagon has sent shockwaves through international defence circles after officials openly acknowledged that Elon Musk's advanced AI tool played a direct, unprecedented role in a massive military operation overseas.

The admission raises serious questions about the rapid integration of automated systems on the modern battlefield and what this means for the future of warfare.

Pentagon Reveals Unprecedented Grok AI Warfare Role

An unexpected admission from a senior military official has revealed that Donald Trump's administration leaned extensively on Elon Musk's much-debated chatbot, Grok, to direct thousands of missile strikes across Iran.

According to the Pentagon's artificial intelligence chief, keeping Grok running without interruption is a 'matter of paramount national security'.

The revelation emerged from a sworn legal affidavit aimed at blocking a lawsuit targeting xAI data facilities over allegations that they are unlawfully polluting Black neighbourhoods.

Within the same legal filing, defence officials verified that the chatbot played a pivotal role during a massive military blitz, helping deploy more than '2,000 munitions at 2,000 distinct targets within 96 hours'.

According to Cameron Stanley, the Pentagon's chief digital and artificial intelligence officer, xAI's generative tool Grok is one of just four models 'currently capable of supporting national security applications'.

In a written statement, Stanley further noted that the platform is among a select trio of products 'equipped to support mission-critical operations' within highly classified environments.

The legal document marks the first time an administration official has openly acknowledged the government's use of Musk's technology to conduct airstrikes in Iran.

The revelation links the tool to a broader suite of military systems that have faced intense backlash following American-directed operations that resulted in hundreds of civilian casualties, including children.

Civilian Casualties Spark Intense AI Target Scrutiny

US defence investigators suspect American forces were behind an attack on an Iranian girls' school in Minab that claimed the lives of at least 175 people, primarily children.

Analysts and human rights officials view the tragedy as the deadliest single-incident civilian toll since joint US and Israeli operations began in February.

Independent experts argue that the Pentagon's automated targeting systems — compounded by a human failure to verify current geographical data — contributed to the fatal bombing.

🚨A conferência AIPCon 9 da Palantir demonstrou a importância da IA ​​na guerra moderna.



Cameron Stanley, Diretor de Inteligência Artificial e Digital do Departamento de Guerra dos EUA, apresentou uma demonstração ao vivo do Sistema Inteligente Maven, que utiliza IA para… pic.twitter.com/bsJsNDtwCj — Vox Liberdade  (@VoxLiberdade) March 15, 2026

Target lists for Operation Epic Fury were assembled using the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency's Maven Smart System, an artificial intelligence platform designed to compile data onto a digital dashboard to assist commanders with decision-making.

While these specific AI tools do not independently select objectives, they function within Project Maven to flag potential areas of interest for military analysts.

In Monday's legal filings, the Pentagon noted its reliance on xAI's Grok Gov Model, a specialised software suite tailored for federal agencies and boasting capabilities 'found in no other frontier AI model', according to Stanley.

The Department of Justice added that a court order preventing the military from ensuring the platform is 'deployed, refined and upgraded' would deal a severe blow to operations across the Pentagon.

The Legal Battle Over Musk's Secret Weapon Infrastructure

The Trump administration is urging a federal judge in Mississippi to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the NAACP, which contends that Musk's xAI company is breaching the Clean Air Act by operating dozens of gas-burning turbines without the necessary environmental permits.

Read more 'This Wasn't An Accident': British MP Sues Elon Musk's XAi Over Grok Deepfake Scandal 'This Wasn't An Accident': British MP Sues Elon Musk's XAi Over Grok Deepfake Scandal

According to the civil rights organisation, xAI is running at least 57 turbines to power its Colossus 2 data centre, bypassing emissions controls mandated by federal law.

However, Stanley argued in legal documents that the facility, along with similar infrastructure, remains essential to defence strategy, noting that they are 'well positioned' to deliver a 'critical surge' in power generation should an 'armed conflict or other exigent circumstances threaten national security'.

Stanley wrote that the data hubs powering artificial intelligence platforms for the federal government serve as a 'long-term strategic tool vital to maintaining our technological advantage against adversaries'.

Congress Pushes for Human Control in Autonomous Warfare

Several Democrats in Congress are pushing for new legislation to curb the military's reliance on artificial intelligence following the refusal of senior officials to launch investigations into civilian casualties that critics argue could have been avoided through stricter oversight.

Legislation proposed by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand aims to ensure human personnel retain ultimate authority over life-and-death decisions, while completely outlawing the deployment of artificial intelligence across nuclear arsenals, domestic surveillance operations and autonomous weapon systems.

'The most critical decisions affecting our national security and the lives of our service members must always be made by human beings, not unaccountable machines,' she said in a statement earlier this month.

'Right now, the Pentagon is moving toward deploying incredibly powerful AI technology without commonsense guardrails in place, which could have catastrophic consequences that make all of us less safe,' she added.

'We must act now – not to stifle technological progress, but to establish clear rules of the road that keep humans in charge and keep AI's use in warfare smart and safe.'

As the Department of Defense leans on various artificial intelligence platforms to execute missile strikes in Iran, the agency finds itself simultaneously entangled in a separate courtroom dispute over the deployment of an entirely different military AI system.

The breakdown in contract negotiations occurred after Anthropic refused to accept a Pentagon clause permitting 'any lawful use' of its technology.

The tech firm sought explicit guarantees preventing its Claude model from being deployed for mass domestic surveillance or integrated into fully autonomous weapons systems — applications the company deemed strict red lines.

Following the breakdown, the defence department labelled Anthropic a 'supply-chain risk to national security', a classification that threatens to freeze the company out of future federal agreements and has triggered an ongoing courtroom showdown.