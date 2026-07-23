Iranian drone strikes on sensitive CIA facilities in the Gulf were accurate enough to trigger a new US intelligence question: did Russia help Tehran find and hit the targets?

American analysts are examining whether Moscow supplied targeting information, navigation technology or other support used in attacks on CIA-linked sites during the opening weeks of the Iran war. Officials familiar with the intelligence say no firm conclusion has been reached, and Russian involvement remains unproven.

At least two CIA facilities were hit in March, including the agency's station inside the US embassy in Riyadh and another site in eastern Iraq. No deaths or injuries were reported in the Saudi attack, but its apparent precision has intensified concern about military cooperation between Russia and Iran.

Riyadh Attack Was a Rare Breach

The Saudi strike reportedly involved two modified versions of Iran's Shahed drones.

According to Western officials briefed on intelligence assessments, the first drone struck a vulnerable section of the embassy exterior and created an opening. A second aircraft then flew through the damaged area before exploding inside.

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That sequence raised suspicions because CIA stations are not normally publicly identified. Overseas stations are often located within US embassies, while other operations may use secret facilities whose locations are tightly protected.

Analysts are considering a less dramatic explanation. Iran may have targeted the embassy as a whole and struck the CIA station by chance. However, one Western intelligence memo reportedly concluded that Russia was likely involved in helping identify regional CIA targets.

Could Russia Have Upgraded Iran's Drones?

Russia has already provided Iran with broader technical and targeting support during the conflict, according to US officials. The new investigation asks whether that cooperation extended directly to the CIA attacks.

One possibility involves the Kometa-M satellite navigation system. Russia is reported to have supplied the technology to Tehran to improve the accuracy of Shahed-136 drones and make them more resistant to electronic jamming.

Russian modifications developed during the war in Ukraine have made some Shahed versions better able to navigate through interference and reach selected targets.

The Kremlin previously rejected reports that it supplied Kometa-M systems to Iran. Russia's defence ministry, Iran's UN mission and Saudi authorities did not respond to questions about the inquiry.

Why Would Moscow Target CIA Sites?

Russia and Iran have expanded military cooperation through drone technology, weapons transfers and their shared opposition to US influence.

It would suggest Moscow was not only supporting Iran's military campaign but also helping it attack sensitive US intelligence infrastructure. Concerns deepened after Iranian ballistic missiles struck an American base in Jordan, killing two soldiers.

Former CIA officer Daniel Hoffman said such cooperation would fit the strategic goals of both countries. Investigators must still determine whether Russia supplied target data, improved the drones or had no direct role.

The distinction matters. Technical assistance would confirm deeper military cooperation, but helping select CIA facilities would show Russia taking a more deliberate role in attacks on American interests. The question is no longer simply how Iran's drones became more accurate, but who may have helped point them towards some of Washington's most secretive sites.