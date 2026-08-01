The US Department of Justice has moved to drop a high‑profile vandalism case over damage to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, admitting in a new court filing on Friday that recent problems with the site renovated under Donald Trump were more likely caused by 'rushed and flawed' construction work than by a saboteur.

The political finger‑pointing around the $14 million refurbishment, which Trump pushed through on an accelerated timetable ahead of a series of America 250 events on the National Mall. The president had repeatedly blamed vandals for peeling and failures in the newly installed pool liner, presenting the incidents as evidence of disrespect for national monuments. For a time, federal prosecutors were willing to back that narrative in court.

That position has now been sharply reversed. In its motion to dismiss, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said it could no longer stand behind the vandalism charge brought against former Olympian David Hearn, who was arrested near the Reflecting Pool and later indicted by a grand jury. Prosecutors said that documents belatedly turned over by the Department of the Interior (DOI) cast serious doubt on the idea that Hearn or anyone else had deliberately damaged the pool.

Read more Trump Allegedly Rushed Kennedy Centre Renovations for Peace Prize Ceremony, With Taxpayers Footing the Bill Trump Allegedly Rushed Kennedy Centre Renovations for Peace Prize Ceremony, With Taxpayers Footing the Bill

According to the filing, Interior officials initially failed to provide records showing that government engineers had raised red flags about the workmanship almost immediately after the renovation was signed off. Prosecutors say they only saw those materials after making 'dozens and dozens' of requests to the department.

'Had DOI been forthcoming with the information clearly in its possession, the government would not have sought a grand jury indictment,' the filing from US Attorney Jeanine Pirro's office stated. It went on to blame 'the rush to complete the project' for 'hasty and botched work that was not remediated before the project was finished and the fencing was removed.'

The Department of the Interior did not respond to a request for comment on why the documents were not produced earlier. The White House also stayed silent, despite the fact that Trump had personally championed the renovation and publicly faulted vandals when flaws appeared.

Donald Trump's Reflecting Pool Renovation Under Scrutiny

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovation became one of Trump's more visible legacy projects on the Mall, touted by the administration as a much‑needed overhaul of an ageing landmark. The $14 million job, awarded to contractor Atlantic Industrial Coatings (AIC), was accelerated to be ready for high‑profile commemorations marking 250 years since the founding of the United States.

Soon after fencing around the newly completed pool came down, however, strips of the liner began to peel. Within days, the narrative hardened inside Trump's orbit that vandals must have attacked the work, fitting neatly with the president's broader rhetoric about law and order and supposed left‑wing extremism around monuments.

It can be recalled that Hearn was arrested not long after, accused of damaging the liner. A grand jury indictment followed, anchoring the story of a patriotic restoration project allegedly defaced by an ungrateful citizen. Only now, with the government itself walking away from the case, does that version of events appear deeply compromised.

The latest filing notes that two days after the final inspection of the renovation, a National Park Service engineer emailed colleagues at DOI to flag peeling in parts of the lining. That email was sent eight days before Hearn's arrest and on the same day fencing was removed, suggesting that design or installation issues were already visible before any alleged vandalism.

'Given all of this newly discovered information, it is difficult to attribute the widespread damage to the Reflecting Pool to vandalism, let alone to establish that fact beyond a reasonable doubt,' prosecutors concluded, effectively dismantling the case they had built.

DOJ Reversal Raises Questions Over Donald Trump-Era Oversight

The collapse of the prosecution leaves Hearn not guilty in legal terms, but hardly unscathed. In a sharply worded statement, his lawyer said that dropping the case 'does not erase the abuse of government power in arresting and charging a patriotic American who did nothing wrong.'

'The government's approach was ready, fire, aim. The administration owes Mr Hearn an apology,' the statement added.

The description will sting. It suggests that in the rush to defend a Trump‑backed public works project, federal authorities moved more quickly to find a culprit than to interrogate the basic competence of the contractor and supervising agencies. Prosecutors themselves, in blaming incomplete disclosures by DOI, appear to be edging towards that critique without quite spelling it out.

Atlantic Industrial Coatings, the firm that carried out the renovation, did not immediately respond to the latest legal twist. In a statement posted on its website on 21 June 2026, the company had already acknowledged 'the need for some repairs' but insisted that 'these areas are a very small part of the massive 7 acre project, and do not indicate a failure of the liner.'

That corporate line now sits awkwardly beside a federal filing that refers unambiguously to 'hasty and botched' work. Still, nothing in the public record so far confirms the full scale of any construction defects, and no independent engineering review has been released. Until that happens, some of the more sweeping assumptions on both sides will have to be taken with a grain of salt.

For those trying to follow the essentials of a case that has veered from vandalism scare to bureaucratic embarrassment, three points matter most. The Justice Department says its own evidence no longer supports the claim that Hearn damaged the pool.

Interior Department records show that potential flaws in the installation were raised before any arrest. And a project once touted as a showcase of Trump's stewardship of national monuments is now entangled in questions about transparency, haste and blame‑shifting inside his former administration.